Photo Credit: RCI/Democracy and Religions

Religion in the workplace

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 29 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Religion in the workplace is still regarded as a taboo subject. The underlying fear is that employers see religion as a potential source for conflict and lost productivity. KPMG, a multinational audit, tax and advisory firm, sees it differently.

Toronto correspondent Lyne-Francoise Pelletier visits a big organization that recognizes respects and celebrates over 20 different religions.

Listen

Glossary

SECULARISM
The principle of legal separation of government and religion that implies that a government is impartial and neutral toward all religious denominations and that freedom of thought is upheld.

ECUMENISM
Efforts by Christians to restore unity between the three main Christian churches (Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant).

INTERCULTURAL
A term used to describe dialogue aimed at bringing different cultural communities closer together.

POLYTHEISM
A religious doctrine or philosophical system that states there are several gods.

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION
A form of relaxation of the law or a regulation aimed at combatting discrimination caused by the strict application of a norm that, in certain of its effects, infringes on a citizen’s right to equality.

DIALOGUE
An exchange, usually verbal, between two or more people or groups with the aim of reaching a consensus or an agreement. Dialogue implies a speaker and a listener.

democracy-religions

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Lifestyle, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Talking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCILifestyle, Society, Work & LabourReligion in the workplaceEconomy, Environment, IndigenousIndigenous community voices support for oil developmentInternational, Lifestyle, Society, SportsWomen swimmers are Canada's team of the yearArts and Entertainment, Society, SportsWhere are the Toronto Blue Jays headed? It's tough to tellWide range of marine life washing up dead in Nova ScotiaIslam and islamophobia in Canada: news and reports from RCIImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyThe history of our refugee systemInternational, Military, PoliticsCanada’s reporting of air strikes set a standard for others: AirwarsArts and Entertainment, International, Society, SportsSwimmer Oleksiak wins CP female athlete of the year award

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'actrice Debbie Reynolds est décédéeUne tempête « explosive » attendue dans l’est du pays Washington va annoncer des sanctions contre la RussieVoici ce qui changera pour vos impôts et taxes en 2017Rétrospective : 16 découvertes qui ont marqué la science en 2016Le Canadien cède devant le LightningLe DPCP n'ira pas en appel pour défendre les radars photoBell et la NFL interpellent Ottawa sur les publicités du Super BowlLe SCFP veut à tout prix bloquer la suspension de l’indexation des retraitesLe PIB du Canada serait éclipsé des dix meilleurs d'ici 2020
Toothless dinosaur find could provide clues into evolution of bird beaksAuthor Joseph Boyden defends Indigenous heritage after investigationSon caught Edmonton mother fatally stabbing her daughter, police sources sayWithout Carrie Fisher, where does Star Wars go next?'I had to protect my dog': Man fends off cougar in Tim Hortons parking lotMasses of dead sea creatures being tested after washing ashore in Nova ScotiaRising cycling star Ellen Watters dies from crash injuriesIsraeli prime minister calls Kerry's Middle East policy speech 'a great disappointment''A make-or-break day': Day 3 of search for B.C. snowshoers coming up emptyNow Russia's anti-doping body denies state involvement