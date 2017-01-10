Christopher Plummer garners another acting award

Internationally acclaimed actor Christopher Plummer is being honoured by his peers.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television announced Tuesday it will present the 87-year-old Plummer with a lifetime achievement award in March at the Canadian Screen Awards gala in Toronto.

“Every year, the academy has the honour of celebrating those who have made immense contributions to our cultural landscape through their artistry,” academy chair Martin Katz said in a statement.

“Christopher Plummer is one of the greatest actors of his generation who had delighted audiences with his iconic performances. We are elated to have him as this year’s distinct guest of honour.”

Plummer, who was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, began his career in radio and later delivered memorable stage performances at Canada’s Statford Festival, on Broadway and in London’s West End.

Among his most famous are “Cyrano,” “King Lear” and “Inherit the Wind.” In recent years he has toured a one-man show about the great American actor John Barrymore.

Plummer also appeared in dozens of films, including “The Sound of Music,” for which he is likely best known to world-wide audiences.

His other roles in film and television include “The Thorn Birds,” “Star Trek VI,” “The Insider,” “Up,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Imagination of Doctor Parnassus” and the “The Last Station.”

A winner of Tony and Emmy awards, Plummer won an Academy Award in 2012 for his supporting role in “Beginners,” playing an elderly widower who comes out of the closet.

The win made him the oldest actor to ever win an Oscar.

In 2008 he published a memoir, “In Spite of Myself.”

The 2017 Canadian Screen Awards gala takes place March 12.