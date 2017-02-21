Halibut and young green fiddleheads. Very Canadian
Photo Credit: CBC Calgary

In search and discovery of Canadian cuisine

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It was a journey of tens of thousands of kilometres as Lenore Newman set off back and forth across Canada to answer the question, “what is Canadian cuisine”.

Lenore Newman (PhD)  is Canada Research Chair in Food Security and Environment at the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia.

Listen

Lenore Newman (PhD) University of the Fraser Valley BC. ©  UFV

Professor Newman began with studies in Physics, which led her into questions about the environment and then into the complexities of food systems, movement, and then food itself.

Looking for a project as a Canada Research Chair, she set off to travel all across Canada from coast to coast to coast to discover Canadian cuisine.

Is there one?

Oh yes, but it’s wildly varied across this huge land, influenced by settlement from different parts of the world and taking influences from the multi-cultural nature of the country.

Foods well known in other lands have been adapted and modified to become a Canadian food.

Poutine originating in Quebec, adds gravy and chees curds to fries, although now regions across Canada have since added their own particular variations.

Poutine, originating in Quebec, adds gravy and cheese curds (another Canadian invention) to fried potato chips, although now regions across Canada have since added their own particular variations. © via Radio-Canada

Newman says, because of its size and varied climate Canadians have a wide variety of truly interesting food sources to incorporate into the cuisine, from fish and game, to Saskatoon berries, to fiddleheads and much more, not to mention the many, many uses of Canadian maple syrup, gathered early each spring  by tapping into maple trees.

Snow-cooled toffee. Warm maple syrup is poured onto a packed snow surface where the liquid cools to a soft sticky toffee, A popsicle stick/coffee stir stick is then stuck into it and it is lifted from the snow and wound around the stick to create a sort of soft maple toffee lollipop,

Snow-cooled toffee. Warm maple syrup is poured onto a packed snow surface where the liquid cools to a soft sticky toffee, A popsicle stick/coffee stir stick is then stuck into it and it is lifted from the snow and wound around the stick to create a sort of soft maple toffee lollipop, © Radio-Canada/Pierre Verrière

mmm a sweet Canadian treat. Eastern Canada, especially Quebec, supplies the vast majority of the world’s maple syrup. © JamieW/Flickr Creative Commons)

Because of the wide variations in seasons, she says, Canadians are also generally very much into seasonal foods even though with modern transportation they don’t have to be.

Canadian cuisine is special in the very fact of its variety. She says it’s been, and continues to be,  an exciting and wonderful journey to discover the foods, recipes, and people creating this Canadian cuisine

Delicious butter tarts, another very very tasty Canadian desert © Great Canadian cookbook-The Food Network

Oh and by the way, if you’ve ever had a peanut butter sandwich,usually considered to be very American, well you can thank Canada.  The inventor of peanut paste was Montreal pharmacist Marcellus Gilmore Edson who patented the process and equipment to make it in 1884. Oh, and the “bloody Ceasar” cocktail? Canadian invention, Calgary, 1969.

Lenore Newman’s book about her journey to discover Canadian cuisine

And while ice wine was not invented by Canada, it’s now considered the biggest and best producer of this delicacy.

Now, how about some moose nose?

Additional information

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanada signs on to Safe Schools DeclarationHistory, International, MilitaryCanada history; Feb 21 1941: tragedy strikes a medical legendArts and Entertainment, LifestyleIn search and discovery of Canadian cuisineLifestyle, SocietyWhat are you giving away when you access free Wi-Fi?SocietyYoung brothers fall through ice, one diesHealth, Society63 per cent of Canadians are concerned about food fraud: studyLifestyle, SocietyHuge rent hike leaves Toronto reporter couch-surfingEducation, Health, Lifestyle, SocietyToronto school bans phones in class, other schools say bring them.Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanada reaffirms commitment to bring in Yazidi refugeesImmigration & RefugeOpposition calls on government to crack down on illegal border crossings

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Des bébés, victimes collatérales de la crise des opioïdesBrève comparution d'Alexandre Bissonnette chargée d'émotionUne mosquée vandalisée dans le quartier Centre-Sud de MontréalCommissaire à l'éthique : de Santis déplore que l'opposition bloque un donateur libéralLe Canada et le Mexique serrent les rangs vis-à-vis TrumpUne militante iranienne menacée d'expulsion est arrêtéeSteven Blaney veut fermer la frontière aux immigrants illégauxExpulsion de clandestins : Trump se donne les moyens de ses ambitionsCrédit d'impôt pour l'âge : « On est à l’heure de réagir », dit l'oppositionLe plan de Québec pour défendre les sièges sociaux
Transit officials from across country to attend funeral of slain bus driverIsraeli soldier who shot prone Palestinian assailant sentenced to 18 monthsTrust in the media is sinking and it's time to act: Neil MacdonaldAfrican migrants wait in limbo in Mexico, dreaming of sanctuary in CanadaProfoundly disabled boy's 'co-mommas' make legal historyWho are the MPs that vote against their party line most often?Sanctuary city movement grows in Canada, but are police on board?Bodies of at least 74 migrants wash ashore in LibyaSearch ongoing for missing snowboarders at B.C. resortU.S. tourists, Aussie pilot killed after plane crashes into Melbourne mall