Canadian Tommy Burns, the first true World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. shown here circa 1912
Photo Credit: Libary of congress

Canada history: Feb 23, 1906: A Canadian becomes one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 February, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

His name was Noah Brusso, but is better known as Tommy Burns.

He was the world’s first true World Heavyweight Boxing Champ.

The reason is that he travelled the world and took on all comers defending his heavyweight title creating another record by being the first to defend his title outside the US.

He also broke the colour barrier, fighting black men, when almost no-one else in sports dared.

According to his biographer Burns said, “I will defend my title against all comers, none barred. By this I mean white, black, Mexican, Indian, or any other nationality. I propose to be the champion of the world, not the white, or the Canadian, or the American. If I am not the best man in the heavyweight division, I don’t want the title.”

And defend he did, in the US, France, England, Ireland and Australia, making it a true World Championship and not just an American  championship with a grandiose title, which had been the case, and which to some extent continues to be the case.

And yet, as is so often the case with Canadian heroes, stars, and major celebrities, he died mostly forgotten by his own country.

The plaque on Brusso/Burns pauper’s grave with money raised by a sports writer in 1961 © Chickadee-find a grave

Brusso was born near Hanover Ontario in impoverished circumstances of German-Canadian parents.

An athletic man, playing lacrosse and hockey, he was not big at all, standing 5’7” (1m70) and typically fought at around 175lbs (79kg).

He began his career in 1900 in Detroit under his own name as a lightweight and quickly earned a reputation as being fast with a hard punch with either hand.

By 1902 he was fighting middleweight and was matched against a heavyweight, losing on points to the much larger opponent. That hardly stopped him though, as he was the Michigan state middleweight champ in 1903. In 1904 his devastating punch nearly killed an opponent, and Brusso left the area to avoid charges of assault as boxing was still more or less illicit. The incident made international news, and to avoid embarrassing his mother, he changed his name to Ed Burns, and later Tommy Burns.. By 1905 he was the middleweight champ of the Pacific coast.

Then on this date, February 23, 1906, he got a shot against the then Heavyweight Champion Marvin Hart in Los Angeles.

Rated as a considerable underdog, many bet that he wouldn’t even last more than a few rounds.

Burns however, psyched his opponent with a lot of tape on his hands, and then taunted Hart when the champ objected. An angry Hart forgot his style in trying to overpower his smaller opponent. After 20 rounds, Burns was declared the winner on points.

Another interesting fact was that Burns was smart. He was his own promoter and unlike most fighters, managed to make and keep a lot of money.

YOUTUBE- 1907 BURNS SQUIRES

Eventually Burns signed a contract in Australia to fight black fighter Jack Johnson, earning a lot of anger for it back in the US.  It should be mentioned though, it was probably much more for the big purse, than out of any sense of altruism.

Johnson meanwhile who was a much bigger man, won fairly easily against Burns who was recovering from the flu and was down to 168 pounds. The fight was stopped in the 14th round, although there may have been some dubious action by Johnson’s trainer to call the police to stop the fight Burns insisted he could continue but the promoter awarded the fight to Johnson.

Thus for the first time a black man had the heavyweight title. In 1909 in Vancouver, Johnson apparently gave Burns credit as the first white heavyweight to give a black man a chance for the title.  He is alleged to have said,  “Let me say of Mr. Burns, a Canadian and one of yourselves, that he has done what no one else ever did, he gave a black man a chance for the championship. He was beaten, but he was game.”

A screen grab from a YouTube video of the Burns-Johnson fight in Australia giving a sense of the size difference between the two fighters © YouTube

Burns fought occasionally after that, but joined the Canadain Army in the First World War becoming a fitness instructor.

He later promoted some boxing events and ran a speakeasy in New York in 1928,

Although he had made and kept lots of money, the crash in 29 wiped out his savings and investments.

He became a salesman, and by 1948 an evangelist minister in California.

At age 73 he was visiting a friend in Vancouver when he suffered a heart attack and died.

He was buried in a pauper’s grave in Burnaby BC, in a funeral attended by only four people.

In 1961 a sports writer raised funds for a plaque for his grave.

As to why he has been forgotten, many attribute it to a lot of bad press during and after his career and animosity over a fight in England, the first heavyweight title fight which gave a Jewish man a shot at the title, in a time of anti-Semitism, and for breaking the colour barrier with  Jack Johnson who became the Champion as a result.

He has since been inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame, Canadian Sports Hall of Fame, International Boxing Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. His record is 46-4-8, (34 KO’s)

One of the smallest, if not the smallest man to hold the heavyweight title, he holds the record for the most consecutive heavyweight title defences won by knockout (8);  he scored the fastest knockout in heavyweight history-again as the underdog;  and his 11 title defences was another record that lasted until the 1940’s and Joe Frazier.

As to why he has been forgotten, many attribute it to a lot of bad press and animosity over a fight in England, the first heavyweight title fight which gave a Jewish man a shot at the title, in a time of anti-Semitism, and for breaking the colour barrier with  Jack Johnson who became the Champion as a result.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in History, International, Lifestyle, Society, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canada history: Feb 23, 1906: A Canadian becomes one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever
  1. Jack says:
    23 February 2017 at 15 h 33 min

    Precision: He broke the colour barrier against the famous and dreaded Jack Johnson who won him his title of world champion after a defeat at the points on 26 December 1908 in Australia, at the Rushcutter’s Bay Stadium in Sydney .

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, Science and TechnologyClimate change induced habitat flooding threatens vulnerable wood bison: studyAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyA learning experience about the endangered Monarch butterflyImmigration & Refuge, SocietyManitoba announces help for refugee servicesEconomy, InternationalIndia decision drastic for Canadian pulse farmersEconomy, International, PoliticsLatvia becomes first EU country to ratify free trade deal with CanadaHistory, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsCanada history: Feb 23, 1906: A Canadian becomes one of the greatest heavyweight boxers everHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy suggests prescription, pedometer can help patientsAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyClimate change, changing predator-prey habits in ArcticSocietyExtreme Arctic adventure to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversaryInternational, SocietyAid agencies sound alarm on Horn of Africa drought: ‘The time to support is now’

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Québec ouvert à l'idée d'élargir l'accès à l'aide médicale à mourirUn ex-conseiller de Lise Thériault accusé d'agression sexuelle sur un mineurJustin Trudeau et Donald Trump ont parlé du bois d'oeuvreLes Chinois séduits par les vélos 2.0 en libre-serviceLa militante iranienne Roghayeh Azizi Mirmahaleh restera au CanadaAllégations de fabrication de preuves au SPVM : Coiteux réitère son appui indéfectible à la SQUber perd son combat judiciaire contre Revenu QuébecLa grippe d’homme existe bel et bien… du moins chez la sourisDémantèlement d'un vaste réseau de trafic de drogue et d’armes au Québec et en OntarioDes comprimés distribués par un élève dans un autobus scolaire
Officials plead with last Standing Rock protesters to leaveRefugees using Toronto shelters spikes by 80%, city reportsGosling's got game: Canadian actor's careful trajectory to Oscar royaltyParliament's oversight of spending 'totally irrational,' but still not fixed, says Treasury Board president#baycott: Ivanka Trump brand boycott heats up with planned protest at Hudson's BaySenators rejected Mike Duffy's request to cover some legal feesCanadians know Kevin O'Leary, but not his Conservative leadership opponentsSomali asylum seeker flees to Canada after husband, mother killed on wedding dayAirbus search plane contract faces court challenge from losing bidder'Like, you'd need to see the road to believe it:' Sound modern? It's from a recording of man born in 1875