Ahmadi Muslims pay a visit to Mel McKenzie and Jean Bell in Saskatchewan yesterday, as the young people went door to door, introducing themselves, and their faith in Moose Jaw.
Photo Credit: CBC

Muslim youth make house calls in Moose Jaw as national outreach continues

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 March, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Muslim young people were visiting homes in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan yesterday in an effort to dispel the myths and misunderstandings about the second-largest religion, after Christianity, in the world.

Ahmadi Muslims come from an Islamic religious movement established in Punjab, British India, near the end of the 19th century.

“Mosques were universities, places of social gathering. And mosques were for anybody to come.”

These visits were the latest initiative of Muslims across Canada to reach out in the wake of the deadly attack in the mosque in Quebec City in late January. Six men were shot and killed while praying.

“This was a very important campaign, especially after these attacks,” Zeeshan Ahmed, the imam for the Ahmadiyya Muslims in Saskatchewan told CBC. Islam teaches that no place of worship should be attacked Ahmed said.

20 young Muslims spent the day knocking on people’s doors, speaking with people downtown and handing out information about Islam.

“I’m really touched that they’re coming out,” Jean Bell told CBC after a group visited her home. She said prior to the visit she wasn’t sure where she could go to connect to the Muslim community.

Zeeshan Ahmed says one of the things he’s asked about most, is if all are welcome at mosques?

“It was hard for me to understand, really, why someone would think that way. The reality is that mosques were not only places of worship. In history, we see mosques were universities, places of social gathering. And mosques were for anybody to come.”

The outreach continues in Moose Jaw with a public forum will be held at the city’s Public Library on March 18, allowing people another opportunity to come together, Ahmed said.

The Canadian Muslim Vote – 150 Canadian flags raised by July 1st

Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui is the senior communications executive for the Canadian Council of Muslim Women CCMW based in Toronto. She is also a Phd candidate at McMaster University. Among her areas of research is the Muslim experience of living in Canada amid this rising tide of Islamophobia.

Listen

She says many outreach projects have been undertaken, and many more have been initiated since the election of Donald Trump.

Ghaffar-Siddiqui is herself a member an an inter-faith group of Jewish and Muslim women, known as The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom.

The group began in the United States and grew to 50 chapters prior to the American election. Since the Trump victory it has tripled to 150 chapters in the U.S. Ghaffar-Siddiqui is part of the first Canadian chapter in Toronto.

The sisterhood brings Jewish and Muslim women together in efforts to combat hate. They’re currently working on a crowd-funding project raising money for the repairs in a Montreal Mosque that was vandalised in the wake of the killings in the Quebec City mosque. 

The Canadian Muslim Vote is another recent initiative with a ‘Sesquicentennial’ focus. It’s a flag-raising campaign, Ghaffar-Siddiqui explains, one of the smaller programs people don’t necessarily hear much about.

“They are promoting Mosques and Islamic institutions to raise the Canadian flag, and it’s done in a ceremonious manner, and the idea is to show solidarity with other Canadians and to show that they are an important part of Canada… Their goal is to raise 150 flags by Canada’s 150th Anniversary.” (July 1st, 2017)

According to Ghaffar-Siddiqui, the word is getting out and the flags are beginning to be raised.

And for the second year, Muslim families are encouraged to invite non-Muslim families to join them during Ramadan for one of the Iftar meals. That is the evening meal, after sunset that is happily shared.

Ramadan begins on May 25th this year and runs into the longest days of the year until the summer solstice.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Muslim youth make house calls in Moose Jaw as national outreach continues
  1. John Smith says:
    6 March 2017 at 19 h 00 min

    Excellent

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trump Tower Toronto not sellingEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMuslim youth make house calls in Moose Jaw as national outreach continuesHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCompany declares office desks food-free zonesHealth, International, Science and Technology, SocietyComplications from Zika underestimated, say researchersInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian troops to stay on in UkraineAlex Harvey takes gold in cross-country ski raceAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Health, International, Science and TechnologyFighting Chagas.Health, Science and Technology, SocietyNew combo therapy kills some drug-resistant bacteriaImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyFree speech or Islamophobia- Clashes in cities across CanadaThe LINK Online, Sun, Mar.5,2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Affaire KPMG : les fraudeurs pourraient faire l'objet d'accusations criminellesRémunération : les femmes font des gains, mais lentementLes glaces de l'Arctique pourraient disparaître l'été malgré l'accord de ParisUn membre du Cabinet Trump crée un tollé en associant esclaves et immigrantsLe Canada doit se préparer à l'ingérence de la Russie, selon la ministre FreelandLe père d'un soldat américain musulman mort en Irak doit annuler une allocution à TorontoFrance : quatre membres d'une même famille tués pour des pièces d'orUne autre Canadienne refoulée à la frontière américaineLes intouchables : KPMG, des juges et des cocktailsTrump revient à la charge contre les ressortissants de six pays musulmans
'Grow a spine...and punish people who commit fraud' NDP tell Liberals over tax dodge reportsTax court judge attended party hosted by law firm linked to KPMG'You don't get a 2nd chance to react': Plan reveals crucial moments in 9/11-style attack in CanadaSnowbirds may soon be allowed 8 months in U.S., but could risk provincial health benefitsWhy a Ukraine tax boss arrived at court on a stretcher and now protesters are refusing to let him outTransgender rights in U.S. take a 'detour' with Supreme Court decisionAll Native basketball tournament reinstates adopted player, drops 'bloodline' ruleOttawa police officer charged with manslaughter in man's 2016 deathWhy Google Home is spreading a fake story about Barack Obama plotting a coupThings to know about Trump's new travel ban