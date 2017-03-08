Anne of Green Gables, the latest TV production, features Amybeth McNutly in the title role
Photo Credit: CBC

‘Anne of Green Gables’ new TV series

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Anne of Green Gables‘, Lucy Maud Montgomery‘s much-loved book, published in 1908, is getting a new TV treatment.

Beginning on March 19th, 2017, the series debuts on CBC Television across Canada. Amybeth McNulty is the young actor who plays Anne in this latest version.

The original book tells the story of the 11-year-old orphan who is mistakenly sent to Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, a middle-aged brother and sister.

The pair had wanted to adopt a boy to help them on their farm in Prince Edward Island. The novel relays how Anne gets on with the Cuthberts, in school, and in the community.

L. M. Montgomery’s book has sold more than 50 million copies around the world and been translated into 20 languages.

Montgomery wrote several sequels, and since her death in 1942, another sequel has been published, as well as an authorized prequel. 

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, International, Politics, SocietyDaughters of the Vote celebrate the centenary of some women getting the votePolitics, SocietyLeadership hopeful says cabinet is mediocreArts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Society'Anne of Green Gables' new TV seriesBlue whale exhibit opening at the ROMEconomy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyOxfam Canada calls for more action on women’s rightsEducation, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTV viewing and early school readiness.Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsOne of the best international teams in sport ever: Canadian, female, and virtually unknown.Education, History, International, Lifestyle, Military, SocietyInternational Women’s Day: aviation controversyHealth, International, Politics, SocietyCanada pledges $650M for sexual, reproductive healthInternational, SportsCassie Sharpe wins skiing halfpipe

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Emmanuella Lambropoulos emporte l'investiture libérale dans Saint-LaurentDes femmes manifestent partout dans le mondeLes femmes touchent 0,87 $ pour chaque dollar gagné par les hommesDiscrimination génétique : le projet de loi adopté malgré l'opposition de TrudeauTravailleurs immigrants qualifiés : le français pèsera lourdVoici ce que vous devez savoir pour passer la frontière américaineL'hommage rendu à une pionnière de l'aviation contesté en raison de son passé naziLise Thériault n'accorde pas d'entrevues durant la Journée de la femmeMessage du 8 mars : Justin Trudeau défend son épouseL'avortement sortira du Code criminel
Beloved Toronto teacher stabbed to death while taking photos in Costa RicaParks Canada rejects movie shoot in Rockies after learning of First Nations characterHawaii can sue over Trump's revised travel banGovernment moves to formally scrub abortion law from Canada's Criminal CodeTaxi passenger who accused Al-Rawi of sex assault in 2012 'sickened' by acquittalTory senator wants to put 'focus on the good' done by Indigenous residential school systemAn ode to the quiet feminists on International Women's Day: Robyn Urback'There's a lot to fix': NAFTA talks to start this year, U.S. commerce secretary saysNeanderthals likely self-medicated, new study suggests'From bold idea to scientific quackery': UBC study claims to debunk controversial MS treatment