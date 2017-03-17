Bank head offices in downtown Toronto, are beginning to heed the warnings about bubbles in some real estate markets.
Photo Credit: CBC

BIS warning for Canadian economy

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) issued a recent report that found Canada’s economy is in perilous condition

Hilliard MacBeth is the author of “When the Bubble Bursts: Surviving the Canadian Real Estate Crash”. Published two years ago, the warns Canadians, particularly in the large cities with the booming real estate markets, that the glory days can’t continue.

“Household debt in Canada, has tripled, more than tripled, in the last 17 years”

Recently MacBeth published a blog focusing on the warning from the international overseer, the Bank for International Settlements, otherwise known as the Central Bank of central banks, that shows the dangerous indicators.

“Canada was singled out as breaching the red alert level, if you like, on three of the four measures.” MacBeth says, out of twenty countries the BIS tracks.

Listen

Today there is news that two of Canada’s big banks have gotten the message. They’re issuing warnings about Toronto housing prices, describing them as “simply unsustainable” and a “bubble” in separate reports.

“Household debt in Canada, has tripled, more than tripled, in the last 17 years” says MacBeth, a statistic he finds “mind boggling” and one he say he finds difficult to explain to people, just how unusual this is.

Meanwhile, “the shares of the Canadian banks, in the last 20 years, have risen tenfold or more… and their revenues and their profits and all that has gone up.”

“Somehow people have gone from believing that debt is a bad thing to credit, if you change the word to credit, credit is a good thing”

“Somehow people have gone from believing that debt is a bad thing to credit, if you change the word to credit, credit is a good thing”according to MacBeth. He say” it allows you to do what you want now, you don’t have to wait”

There are cushions built in to the Canadian system, and indeed it allowed the country, for the most part, to escape the ravaging so many countries experienced in the 2008 financial collapse that began in United States.

In Canada now, however, the combined elements of record household debt, a stagnant economy and the spectre of rising interest rates, are cause for concern and a wake up call that the banks are beginning to issue.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Economy, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes)
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, SocietyGrassland, home to endangered species is conservedArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyFashioning Expo '67 opens at McCord MuseumAnimalsDocumentary film: controversial grizzly trophy huntingArts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyMontreal's St. Patrick's Day weekendEconomy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyBIS warning for Canadian economyEducation, Health, LifestyleCanada 150: Canadian condom contestSocietyTwo small planes collide over shopping centreEnvironment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyFebruary was second hottest on record, NOAAArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyNew laws for recreational drone useImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsCanada will not cancel refugee agreement with the U.S. despite Trump crackdown

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
1 mort et 3 blessés dans une collision aérienne au-dessus des Promenades Saint-BrunoCafouillage sur l'A-13 : Couillard réitère sa confiance en Florent GagnéOttawa présente des excuses à trois Canadiens torturés en SyrieUne tribu divisée par la frontière déposera une plainte contre le mur de TrumpLe Parti conservateur confirme des irrégularités dans l’achat de cartes de membresLes pensions à vie pour les vétérans blessés de retour dans le budget fédéralUne première rencontre tendue entre Donald Trump et Angela Merkel Hillary Clinton dit être prête à revenir dans l’espace public pour aider les AméricainsDes pluies diluviennes font plus de 60 morts au PérouKarine Gagné de retour au pays après 2 mois et demi en prison aux Bahamas
Interim Tory Leader Rona Ambrose calls for Senator Don Meredith to resignConservative Party strikes 1,351 names off membership list after investigationDouglas Garland asks Alberta Court of Appeal to overturn triple murder convictionFederal government reaches settlement with 3 Arab-Canadian men tortured in Syria and EgyptBodies of snowshoers from Boston recovered from avalanche debris near Lake LouiseSnap judgment: Why Wall Street has doubts about Snap Inc.Work visas restored to specialized Canadian nurses working in U.S.Here's how the FBI says Russian hackers stole Yahoo account secretsU.S. Secret Service agent's stolen laptop may contain national security information'It's so sketchy out there': Historic avalanche cycle creates extreme risk in the Rockies