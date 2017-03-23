Zoo in Toronto announces birth of capybaras

Written like a usual birth announcement found in newspapers, High Park Zoo in Toronto announced the birth of three capybara babies. Their large rodent parents escaped their enclosure last May, were re-captured and later named Bonnie and Clyde after the famous fleeing robbers of the 1930s. But it was not while they were on the lam that the young’uns were conceived.

video courtesy CBC News Toronto

Public asked to suggest names

The capybaras are the pride and joy of the city but will not be seen by the public until the weather warms up. They are natives of South America and not used to Toronto’s winter weather.

The public will be invited to help choose names for the babies. Gender-neutral names would be a good idea since it will take a few months before their gender becomes clear.

Admission to the zoo is free, but it is seeking donations to improve the capybara enclosure.