Russia, China urge restraint as tensions over North Korea increase

North Korea’s neighbours Russia and China are urging restraint as tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to rise, creating fears that “conflict could break out at any moment.”

China said on Friday tension over North Korea had to be stopped from reaching an “irreversible and unmanageable stage” as a U.S. aircraft carrier group steamed toward the region amid fears the North Korean leadership was preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear weapons test.

In addition, the U.S. military has been conducting large-scale military exercises with its South Korean allies, drills that the North considers provocative and has always denounced as preparation for aggression.

NBC News reported Thursday that the U.S. military could launch a pre-emptive strike against the communist nation, if convinced that North Korea is set to conduct a nuclear weapons test.

North Korea in turn has warned that it too is ready to conduct a pre-emptive strike against the U.S. and South Korean forces.

Soldiers visit newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. © Damir Sagolj

“The Trump administration, which made a surprise guided cruise-missile strike on Syria on April 6, has entered the path of open threat and blackmail,” the North’s KCNA news agency quoted the military as saying in a statement.

“The army and people of the DPRK will as ever courageously counter those who encroach upon the dignity and sovereignty of the DPRK and will always mercilessly ravage all provocative options of the U.S. with Korean-style toughest counteraction.”

DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The United States and South Korea and North Korea are engaging in tit for tat, with swords drawn and bows bent,” Wang said at a news conference after a meeting with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, the state-owned Xinhua news agency reported. “We urge all parties to refrain from inflammatory or threatening statements or deeds to prevent irreversible damage to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.”

Russia too said it was “gravely concerned” and supported political and diplomatic efforts to diffuse the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by state media.

All involved countries must refrain from committing any act that could be considered a provocation, Peskov added, echoing earlier statements from China.

“On the Korean Peninsula issue, it is not the one who espouses hasher rhetoric or raises a bigger fist that will win,” Wang said. “If war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, multiple parties will lose and no one will win.”

The call for de-escalation came after a senior U.S. official said military options are “already being assessed.” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is travelling to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia next week to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

With files from Reuters