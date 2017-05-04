The Generator Project seeks to get people to close their screens for a weekend and instead talk to family, friends, neighbours in person, face to face

Photo Credit: Evan Mead

Not virtual connection, but real connections, in person.

This weekend, put down your device

How often do you see people “together” but each talking or texting on a mobile phone?

How often do you see people sitting alone and using their electronic device?

How often are members of your family together, but each in their own world staring at a screen somewhere?

The “Generator Project” is seeking to get people to put away their devices this weekend and talk to people in person instead.

Teen, plays video games in his bedroom. Too often we become absorbed in the devices and isolate ourselves. Studies have shown that humans benefit in many ways from communication in person with others.
A teenager plays video games in his bedroom. Too often we become absorbed in the devices and isolate ourselves. Studies have shown that humans benefit in many ways from communication and direct contact in person with others. © Steve Pasqualotto/CBC

From Friday May 5th at 5:00pm until midnight on May 7th, The Generator Project is challenging Canadians to find some time to step off the treadmill, put down the technology and connect with friends, family and their community.

“Canadians operate at a much faster pace than we did ten years ago and technology is an added pressure we feel to be “always on”. The need for face-to-face connection is greater than ever,” said Pete Bombaci, founder, The Generator Project. “We created The Generator Project to educate people about the importance of face to face social connection. Generator Weekends are intended to make it easy to take action. It can be as simple as having a coffee with neighbours, a BBQ with family and friends, or a ball hockey game with the entire street!”

Several studies have shown that there are tangible health benefits to connecting with people.

“Our well-being and health is deeply tied to our connections with others,” said Dr. John Oliffe, PhD, Professor at the School of Nursing, University of British Columbia.

The idea behind the Generator Project came from the Great Blackout of 2003 which affected some 45 million people in several eastern U.S, states and about 10 million people in Ontario.

With no power to their devices, and businesses closed people were forced to talk to family members, friends, neighbours and to strangers throughout a hot August night. Many new friendships came of it as a result.

GENERATOR PROJECT

Additional information- sources

