Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi smiles as she attends a photo opportunity after the opening ceremony of the 21st Century Panglong Conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar May 24, 2017.

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi smiles as she attends a photo opportunity after the opening ceremony of the 21st Century Panglong Conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar May 24, 2017.
Photo Credit: Soe Zeya Tun

Trudeau needs to press Aung Sun Suu Kyi on Rohingya ‘genocide’: expert

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Myanmar’s de facto leader and honorary Canadian Aung Sun Suu Kyi next week, he needs to pressure her to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority, which is facing genocide and crimes against humanity in the northwest of the country, says a Canadian genocide expert.

Kyle Matthews, executive director of the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (MIGS) at Concordia University and a Fellow at the Canadian Defence and Foreign Affairs Institute, says Suu Kyi’s five-day visit to Canada is a unique moment for Trudeau press the Nobel Peace Prize winner to do more to protect the stateless minority.

“It’s a very opportune time for the Canadian government to host her but realize that there are some severe human rights violations going on and Canada should not be quiet about it but should actually pressure here when she’s here,” said Matthews.

Seeking Canada’s advice on federalism and constitution
Myanmar’s pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) accepts the award of Honorary Canadian citizenship from Canada’s Foreign Minister John Baird, after their meeting at Suu Kyi’s home in Yangon March 8, 2012.
Myanmar’s pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) accepts the award of Honorary Canadian citizenship from Canada’s Foreign Minister John Baird, after their meeting at Suu Kyi’s home in Yangon March 8, 2012. © Soe Zeya Tun

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday that Suu Kyi, whose official title is State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, will visit Canada from June 5 to 9, 2017.

Suu Kyi is travelling to Canada to consult Trudeau on constitutional reforms. Her visit to Canada follows fresh round of peace talks in the capital Naypyidaw aimed at ending a conflict in Myanmar’s troubled frontier regions, where various ethnic groups have been waging war against the state for almost seven decades.

Trudeau will meet Suu Kyi on June 7 to “discuss federalism and democratic reforms in Myanmar, as well as regional peace and security and the importance of promoting democracy, good governance and human rights,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Stateless minority
Rohingya refugees come to Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh April 10, 2017.
Rohingya refugees come to Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh April 10, 2017. © Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The Rohingya, who number about one million, have lived in Myanmar, also known as Burma, for generations.

However, many in Myanmar’s predominantly Buddhist population view them as foreign intruders from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The persecution of Rohingya has been going on for a long time, Matthews said. Attacks against the Rohingya in Rakhine State along the border with Bangladesh came into the forefront in the last four-five years before Suu Kyi took power, he said.

“In the past couple of years we have seen different Buddhist monks actually become very open and loud in using their pulpits to spread hate and ask for the masses in Myanmar to attack the Rohingya,” Matthews said. “We’ve had civilians taking up weapons and arms to attack Rohingya and we’ve had almost sectarian strife between the Rohingya and the Buddhist population.”

Muslim mobs have also attacked Buddhist temples and villages in Rakhine and in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The most recent spate of fighting began in October last year, when nine Buddhist Burmese border guards were attacked and killed.

Security forces responded with a major security operation, conducting “clearance operations” and sealing the area, effectively barring humanitarian organizations, media and independent human rights monitors from entering, according to a report by Amnesty International.

Dozens of Rohingya villages have been burned to the ground, women have been raped and civilians murdered by the army, Human Rights Watch reported in late 2016. At least 10,000 Rohingya have fled across the Bangladeshi border to escape the violence.

Targeted human rights abuses
A Rohingya woman walks at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014
A Rohingya woman walks at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014 © Minzayar Minzayar

The government has placed thousands of Rohingyas in internment camps, in places where they can’t interact with anyone else and don’t have the freedom to travel, he said.

“There have been deportations, there have been mass killings,” Matthews said. “What has happened with Rohingya is a series of targeted human rights abuses against one particular group with the aim or partially destroying the group or trying to make them leave the territory.”

That’s the very definition of genocide, Matthews said.

However, the Burmese government has denied allegations of genocide and ethnic cleansing, rejecting any evidence to the contrary as “propaganda” and “fabricated news and rumours.”

Lost opportunities

When Suu Kyi took power after the 2015 elections, many in the international community and human rights organizations saw her as a beacon of light, someone who has fought against oppression and for justice, and fought for democracy, Matthews said.

However, many have been very dismayed that that she hasn’t made any strong public statements about what’s happening to the Rohingya and doesn’t seem to have done anything to help their plight, Matthews said.

“So it [persecution of the Rohingya] didn’t start on her watch, but she is now in charge and, having won a Nobel Peace Prize, it’s a little perplexing that she has not been more outspoken or done more to protect the Rohingya,” Matthews said. “I don’t know of any other Nobel Peace Prize winners who have gone on to govern a state committing genocide against a minority.”

With files from AFP

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsTrudeau needs to press Aung Sun Suu Kyi on Rohingya 'genocide': expertInternational, SocietyChildren of imprisoned Saudi blogger make a video pleaHealth, Military, SocietyArmed forces will restrict malaria drug mefloquineHistory, International, MilitaryAlmost 100 years later, another soldier will be laid to restEnvironment, International, PoliticsCanada is disappointed by U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate deal Trudeau tells TrumpEconomy, International, PoliticsU.S. softwood lumber lobby slams Ottawa’s aid packageHistory, International, Military, Politics, SocietyCanada History: June 2-Canada Remembers her war deadEnvironment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyCities face a possible 8C increase: studyEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, SocietyArctic countries blast Trump decision to withdraw from Paris climate dealEconomy, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyCouillard says "time is right" to reopen talks on constitution

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les Nations unies alourdissent les sanctions contre la Corée du NordMenace terroriste dans un festival rock en AllemagneLe projet de loi favorisant l’adoption coutumière autochtone sera modifié« Là, ça suffit! » disent les enfants de Raif Badawi à Justin TrudeauLes conservateurs se heurtent à une motion des libéraux en appui à l'Accord de ParisQuébec a dépensé près de 2 millions pour promouvoir son budgetPhénix : encore 265 000 dossiers à traiter avant d’espérer un retour à la normaleUne fenêtre s'ouvre pour conclure un accord sur le bois d'oeuvre, croit ChrétienConcert de protestations contre l'abandon par Trump de l'Accord de ParisComment valoriser le sirop d’érable du Québec?
After a 76-year wait, a lot's riding on whether a Wonder Woman movie soarsWhite House does not know if Trump will block Comey testimonyGhanaian grandmother who died in ditch en route to Canada might have been able to enter legallyEPA head calls Trump's climate deal withdrawal 'courageous,' 'thoughtful'Ireland set to have 1st openly gay prime ministerLeaders pledge to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's decision to abandon Paris accordGreater Vancouver home sales edging back to record levels according to real estate boardBeatrice Hunter is just the latest woman to end up in Newfoundland's largest male prisonConservative Party takes disciplinary action after membership list shared$1.35M report ordered by Ottawa cites persistent mismanagement at Shared Services