The Canadian government is proposing legislation regarding levels of impairment for marijuana and driving. A medical marijuant users rights group says medical users are different from recreational users and dffects of marijuana are not the same.

The Canadian government is proposing legislation regarding levels of impairment for marijuana and driving. A medical marijuana users rights group says medical users are different from recreational users and usage and effects of marijuana are not the same.
Photo Credit: David Donnelly/CBC)rci

Medical marijuana use and impaired driving laws

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

There is much discussion about the coming legalisation of marijuana in Canada, expected in about a year.

Certainly some of that discussion involves levels of intoxication/impairment and driving.

THC is the active chemical in cannabis. The Canadian government is proposing limits of  THC in blood levels similar to the concept of limits for blood alcohol content in current drinking and impaired driving laws.

Jonathan Zaid says that medical marijuana users may be unfairly treated under the proposed future laws. He is the executive director of Canadians for Fair Access to Medical Marijuana (CFAMM) is a federal non-profit organization medical cannabis patient rights group.

Listen
Jonathan Zaid, lead author and esecutive directof of DFAMM
Jonathan Zaid, lead author and esecutive directof of DFAMM © supplied

According to the CFAMM, there are currently some 170,000 Canadians who are legally authorised to possess and consume marijuana in order to cope with various medical conditions.

Zaid says he’s concerned that medical cannabis users may be unfairly caught up by any new law of marijuana impaired driving laws as being discussed in new legislation called Bill C-46.

Zaid said first of all, medical marijuana users have a different goal than recreational marijuana users. He says they use marijuana to treat symptoms, not to get high.   In addition to intent, he says medical user’s tolerance and how effects are experienced differ from those of recreational users.

Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Jane Philpott and parliamentary secretary Bill Blair listen to a question after announcing the legalization of marijuana during a news conference in Ottawa on April 13. 2017
(L-R) Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Jane Philpott and parliamentary secretary Bill Blair listen to a question after announcing the legalization of marijuana during a news conference in Ottawa on April 13. 2017 © Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

He also points out that medical users follow doctors advice to wait several hours after consuming marijuana before driving, as they would with certain other drugs, but that high levels of THC may remain for long periods in the body.

In addition he says the degree of impairment is difficult to determine merely by levels of THC in the blood, which he says has not proven to be a reliable test of impairment or comparable to that of blood alcohol testing.

Even devices to detect THC levels in blood and their testing results are not perfected.

Some medical marijuana users may have to consume cannabis every day and may have high levels of THC in their blood, but still not be “impaired’.

Const. Karen Didham, a drug recognition evaluator with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, demonstrates a drug recognition evaluation with reporter Zach Goudie.
Const. Karen Didham, a drug recognition evaluator with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, demonstrates a drug recognition evaluation with reporter Zach Goudie. © (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

According to Zaid, effects are also highly variable person to person even with a similar amount of THC in the body.

Zaid takes pains to clarify that the CFAMM in no way condones impaired driving of any sort, but that “failing to consider medical users as a distinct group in developing policy may lead to the unfair criminalisation of this population or prejudicial restrictions on driving”.

The CFAMM full report of medical marijuana use, driving, and proposed impairment laws is due out later this year.

CRAMM- preliminary report

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Lifestyle, SocietyMedical marijuana use and impaired driving lawsSocietyCanada introduces two astronaut candidatesAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyShocking right whale deaths: necropsiesEnvironment, LifestyleWildfire forces campers out of western siteEnvironment, InternationalIconic geographical sites erodingEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyGuaranteed income is a solution to food insecurity: reportAnimals, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalThe LINK Online Sun. Jul.02, 2017History, SocietyVisit RCI’s special website dedicated to Canada’s 150th anniversary!International, PoliticsMore than just bromance: Trudeau-Macron tandem driven by shifting geopoliticsArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyDocumentary: Quebec- My Country/Mon Pays

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine