(From 2ndL) Ivory Coast Vice-President, Daniel Kablan Duncan (2ndL), Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad al-Othaimeen , Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Ivory Coast Foreign Minister, Marcel Amon-Tanoh pose for a group photo at the opening of the 44th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on July 10, 2017 in Abidjan.

(From 2ndL) Ivory Coast Vice-President, Daniel Kablan Duncan (2ndL), Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad al-Othaimeen , Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Ivory Coast Foreign Minister, Marcel Amon-Tanoh pose for a group photo at the opening of the 44th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on July 10, 2017 in Abidjan.
Photo Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

Canada attends meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 10 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dispatched Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Alghabra to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Ivory Coast.

The 44th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 56-member organization of Muslim states is taking place in the Ivorian capital Abidjan today and tomorrow.

Alghabra is expected to meet with a number of heads of delegation from OIC member states to discuss opportunities for strengthening engagement with bilateral partners, and to promote Canada’s approach to a diverse and inclusive society, said Jocelyn Sweet, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada.

Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Alghabra answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 3, 2016.
Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Alghabra answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 3, 2016. © PC/Adrian Wyld

“Canada has many partners and friends in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Alghabra said in a statement. “We value these relationships and look forward to discussing ways to strengthen our collaboration and partnership on shared priorities, opportunities and challenges.”

The meeting’s central theme this year is Youth, Peace and Development in a World of Solidarity.

Canada, which is neither a member nor an observer at the organization, attended the OIC Foreign Ministers meeting for the first time in 2013 in Conakry, Guinea, according to Global Affairs Canada. The Conservative government of then Prime Minister Stephen Harper also sent a Canadian delegation to attend the 41st Session of The Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia in 2014, as well as the 42nd Session in Kuwait in 2015.

According to Canada’s 2011 National Household Survey, there were 1,053,945 Muslims in Canada, making up about 3.2 per cent of the population.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
AnimalsSaskatchewan investigates cattle deathsInternationalCanada attends meeting of Organisation of Islamic CooperationInternational, PoliticsCanada’s development aid in Africa driven by compassion and self-interest: ministerLifestyle, SocietyChallenge to women's clothing rules at swimming poolsEconomy, Politics, SocietyEmployer/employee contracts, when guarantees for workers are not guaranteed after all.HealthNew book offers advice on treating addictionHealth, International, PoliticsFamily Planning Summit to address U.S. funding cutAnimals, EnvironmentTurtles vs. cars: the deadly summer season for at risk species.EnvironmentFires tearing through parts of British ColumbiaThe LINK Online, Sun. July 9, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine