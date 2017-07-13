Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau hopes to woo U.S. governors ahead of NAFTA talks

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 13 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed for a meeting of U.S. state governors in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday, hoping to educate state leaders about the importance of economic ties between the two North American neighbours ahead of crucial trade talks with President Donald Trump.

Trudeau, who will be accompanied by a number of federal and provincial representatives, will address some 40 governors at the 109th Summer Meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA).

At the same time officials in the Prime Minister’s Office insist that Trudeau’s participation in the meeting is not intended to sideline President Trump.

“I want to emphasize that’s simply not true,” a Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson said, speaking on background to CBC News. “There is absolutely no evidence that we’re somehow avoiding President Trump. And we are not, in any way, trying to reduce direct contact with, or circumvent, the White House.”

The prime minister is also scheduled to have a face-to-face meeting with Vice-President Mike Pence, who will also introduce Trudeau before he takes the stage for his address Friday.

Crucial relationship
Trucks hauling cargo from Canada through the United States to Mexico make their way to Wyoming Highway 30 on Tuesday, April 21, 2015, in Laramie, Wyo.
Trucks hauling cargo from Canada through the United States to Mexico make their way to Wyoming Highway 30 on Tuesday, April 21, 2015, in Laramie, Wyo. © PC/Jeremy Martin

“No countries share a closer bond than Canada and the United States,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Each day, hundreds of thousands of people cross the border to work, travel or visit loved ones. Ever more integrated supply chains draw our economies closer together, bringing jobs and prosperity to Canadians and Americans alike.”

Canada and the United States share the largest trading relationship in the world, Trudeau said. Bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at $882 billion in 2016, and Canada is the largest secure supplier of energy to the U.S.

Canada is the number one export destination for 35 American states, and bilateral trade and investment supports millions of jobs on both sides of the border. In fact, over two-thirds of the governors at the meeting represent states that have Canada as their number one export destination, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Those crucial trade ties, threatened by a growing protectionist sentiment in the U.S., will be the focus of Trudeau’s speech as he tries to build alliances ahead of vital talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, U.S. and Mexico this fall.

The two countries are also locked in a festering dispute over Canadian exports of softwood lumber, as well Ottawa’s financial support for plane-maker Bombardier and Canada’s dairy supply management system.

Seeking state allies

“Canada serves as one of the United States’ most important allies and trade partners, so we are eager to hear what the prime minister has to say,” said meeting host Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, chair of the NGA, said he was thrilled to welcome Trudeau.

“I know my fellow governors will agree that our relationship with Canada is essential to our states on key issues like trade, tourism, energy and many others,” McAuliffe said.

“I am confident that meeting attendees will benefit from the prime minister’s important perspective on relations between our two nations and how we can strengthen the partnership that makes life better for families on both sides of our shared border.”

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsTrudeau hopes to woo U.S. governors ahead of NAFTA talksPoliticsJulie Payette named Canada's next Governor GeneralSocietyJimmy Carter taken to Canadian hospitalAnimals, Health, International, Science and TechnologyHow study of a rare rat genome may relate to humansEnvironment, International, LifestyleGroup urges action to cut plastic bottle pollutionHistory, Indigenous, PoliticsOka Crisis: brewing up again 27 years laterInternational, PoliticsCanada ‘terribly sad’ at death of Chinese human rights championHistory, PoliticsOutrage over memorial having far right, racist overtonesAnimals, InternationalChanges made to protect endangered right whalesPoliticsFormer astronaut Julie Payette to be Canada's next governor general

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine