Hillary Clinton hugs her husband, former president Bill Clinton, as their daughter Chelsea Clinton looks on during a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 8, 2016.
Photo Credit: AP / Gerry Broome

Clinton family coming to Eastern Townships

By Carmel Kilkenny
Thursday 10 August, 2017

Clinton’s, from three generations, will be having a summer sojourn at Manoir Hovey, near the town of North Hatley, in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region.

The U.S. Secret Service agents have already checked out the premises and family, including Hilary, Bill, Chelsea and her two children, arrive on Sunday for a six-day stay.

Manoir Hovey, one of the best hotels in the world, will be filled with the Clintons and their friends next week. © Manoir Hovey

They are the guests of best-selling author Louise Penny, a Quebec writer and former CBC Radio host.

“As you might have heard, President and Secretary Clinton, along with family and dear friends, will be visiting Quebec’s Eastern Township in mid-August, as my guests, on a brief private getaway,” Penny said in a statement through her publicist.

“I hope you will respect their privacy”

“They’ll be exploring the beautiful area, enjoying the sights, and most of all, relaxing. We completely understand your interest, of course, but I hope you will respect their privacy.”
Hilary Clinton became a fan of Penny’s mystery novels, one of which is set at Manoir Hovey.
Following the election defeat last fall, Louise Penny’s books were among those Clinton devoured when, along with long walks in the woods and the occasional glass of chardonnay, Clinton said, she went “back to the familiar experience of losing myself in books.” 
When Penny’s husband, Dr. Michael Whitehead, passed away in September, 2016, Hillary Clinton sent a letter of condolence despite being in the final weeks of the U.S. presidential election campaign.
Manoir Hovey, on the shores of Lake Massawippi, is ranked 19th in the “Top 100 Hotels of the World” this year by Travel + Leisure magazine.
Conde Nast Traveler named it the Number One spot in Canada.

It’s a great place to take in the Peiades, the shooting stars could be very visible, depending on the weather.

Louise Penny’s lastest novel on the continuing adventures of Armand Gamache, is called ‘Glass Houses’ and it will be available on August 29th, 2017

