Kevin takes photos for MYTORONTO, the photo contest and calendar project, providing an opportunity for those with lived experience to take photos of people, places and things that matter to them.
Photo Credit: Warren Wagner

‘My Toronto’ offers a homeless point of view

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 31 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

‘MYTORONTO’ is the photography contest that 100 homeless people got involved in.

It’s described by Paula Zivet, co-chair of the project, as “a spotlight on homelessness through the art of photography”.

Managed and produced by Ve’ahavta, the Hebrew charity that works in several aspects of homelessness, the group partnered with the City of Toronto and the Alliance to End Homelessness as well as Fuji Film for this endeavour.

The idea was inspired by the original project ‘MYLONDON‘, England.

“Sleeping rough or precariously housed”

Debbie Estrin is the Director of Development for Ve’ahavta and Steering Committee member for MYTORONTO.

“We learned a lot from the experience of MYLONDON, so we had a good model to follow,” she says. And they modified it to work with the community in Toronto. 

Homelessness can be defined as the continued experience of “sleeping rough or precariously housed” according to Estrin.

Listen

It all began with 100 single-use cameras distributed. 90 were returned and when the film was developed, 2400 images were revealed.

Then the challenge was to chose 40 for the upcoming exhibit, and of those, select 13 for the calendar; one photo for each month and one for the coveted spot as the cover photo,

“We had a panel of 9 different people, photography experts, we had a representative from the local arts council, a representative from the AGO (Art Gallery of Ontario), people that curate photographs, a few people with lived experience as well, and they came together, they spent about 4 hours going through all of the photographs, and they chose the photos that would go into the exhibition and into the calendar as well.” Debbie Estrin explains.

But what they chose has yet to be revealed.

Along with the positive public reaction to the project, there have been some success stories as result of the experience.

Estrin recounts the story of one young participant in the project:

“Through it she rediscovered her love of photography and she found that the project really gave her a reason to get up every morning, and so for her, the contest provided purpose for her, and really helped her to get out into community and reconnect with others, and she’s found her way and found some direction in her life.” 

The exhibit will open in Toronto on October 18th running until the 22nd at the Artscape Youngplace‘.

The calendars will be available for $20 (Cdn) online and at participating locations around the city, as well as by the photographers themselves.

They will receive half the money of each calendar sold.

The City of Toronto, has lifted several of the commercial regulations to aid in the sales.

This is in an effort to help the participants economically according to Mary-Anne Bedard, the Director of Housing, Stability Policy and Strategic Investments with the City of Toronto.

The project benefits everyone by “creating conversations”‘, she said.

It’s about helping the broader community understand the reasons why people experience homelessness. Bedard said.

As one homeless man in Toronto explained, “The camera can depict other ways of seeing things. It’s like music.”

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Education, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “‘My Toronto’ offers a homeless point of view
  1. james burgess says:
    18 October 2017 at 7 h 39 min

    im glad that someone cares about the homeless

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyContentious law on face covering debated in QuebecAnimals, Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyB.C. Grizzly trophy hunt to endArts and EntertainmentBeloved, dedicated singer dies of brain cancerEconomy, Education, Health, Politics, SocietyBest and worst places for women in CanadaNaheed Nenshi narrowly re-elected againHealth, Work & LabourBill might stop employers from requiring high heelsHealth, International, Work & LabourOxfam decries exploitation of hotel housekeepersSociety, SportsThe Edge: New NBL team in NewfoundlandEconomy, Society, Work & LabourLoblaw: lay-offs and new hiresInternationalAirbus takes control of Bombardier C-series jet program

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine