Hurricane Irma, in this geocolor image captured by GOES-16. approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida.
Photo Credit: AP / NOAA

Irma has Canadian airlines focusing on the Caribbean

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Irma, the largest Atlantic hurricane in recorded history meteorologists are saying, has Canadian airlines scrambling to get extra flights on their routes to various destinations to get people out.

The hurricane is tracking over the northeast Caribbean today,

Hurricane Irma making landfall in Puerto Rico today as police patrol the area. © Reuters/Alvin Baez

“A very strange mix of terror and humour”

Catastrophic is how meteorologists are describing it, with sustained winds of almost 300 km/h. These conditions put Irma on par with three of the largest in history.

Adrianna Prosser of Toronto, is in a resort in Punta Cana, on the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic.

She told CBC News earlier today that they had no success trying to contact their tour operator.

“Some of us are just stranded,” she told Suhanna Meharchand, and went on to describe it as “a very strange mix of terror and humour at the same time.”

“We’re hoping we just get the tropical storm and not the hurricane” Prosser said.

Air Canada has waved change fees on their flights and they’re trying to contact people to get them on the flights.

Meanwhile, Air Transat, a popular Canadian tour operator in the Caribbean, has put on several larger aircraft on their routes to accommodate the people who want to come home.

Westjet is also operating under evacuation protocols in the Caribbean.

And out in Atlantic, the next hurricane, Jose, is now churning up his force.

With files from CBC

Share
Posted in Environment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Irma has Canadian airlines focusing on the Caribbean
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    7 September 2017 at 2 h 03 min

    A standard routine of monitoring the proposed route of Irma, prepare for its arrival, including sea-level storm surges, and take rescue and repair action once it has passed. It seems that the Caribbean has a stormy season ahead in what is normally described as an idyllic region.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyTrade wars and fighter jetsArts and EntertainmentCanadian actor Donald Sutherland to get an OscarEconomy, Politics, SocietyBank of Canada raises interest rate for second timeEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyA little cooling in Canada’s hottest housing marketEnvironment, International, SocietyIrma has Canadian airlines focusing on the CaribbeanEducationCollege and university tuition fees are up in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsFormer Canadian diplomat speaks about the N Korea situationEconomy, LifestyleMany Canadian workers spend all of or more than their payArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Science and Technology, SocietyPreserving another piece of Canada’s vanishing railway historyInternational, Society, SportsWomen hockey players to be paid for the first time

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine