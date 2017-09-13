The City of Montreal has unveiled a new flag honouring the contributions of Indigenous peoples, along with the French, Scottish, Irish and English settlers. (City of Montreal)

The City of Montreal has unveiled a new flag honouring the contributions of Indigenous peoples, along with the French, Scottish, Irish and English settlers. The City of Montreal has unveiled a new flag honouring the contributions of Indigenous peoples, along with the French, Scottish, Irish and English settlers.
Photo Credit: City of Montreal

Montreal refashions city emblems to honour Indigenous peoples

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

As Montreal celebrates the 375th anniversary of its founding, municipal authorities have presented changes to the city’s flag and its coat of arms to finally acknowledge and honour the contribution of Indigenous peoples whose presence on the island predates by millennia the arrival of French settlers in 1642.

The new design unveiled by the city on Wednesday has added a white pine tree, symbolizing peace and harmony, to its coat of arms and city flag in recognition of the contribution of Indigenous people to the city.

The white pine placed in the centre of a circle open at the four compass points represents the Circle of Life and the council fire—a place for meeting and dialogue, according to a statement by the city.

“Montreal has changed its coat of arms and flag to better reflect the city’s origins, establish a ‘nation-to-nation’ relationship with Indigenous Peoples and recognize their importance and fundamental historical contribution,” city officials said in a statement.

Ghislain Picard, the chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador, praised the decision to add an Indigenous symbol to its flag.

“The City of Montreal demonstrates its commitment by acknowledging, in its coat of arms and flag, the historical and contemporary presence of our peoples,” Picard told CBC News.

The city’s new coat of arms preserves the key elements of its former version, plus the pine symbol. The Latin motto Concordia Salus (Salvation through harmony) remains, along with the maple leaves and beaver. (City of Montreal)

Montreal’s new coat of arms and flag now has five symbols representing the five peoples who are at the origin of the metropolis’s history and development: a white pine for the First Nations, a Fleur-de-lys, representing the French, a red Rose of Lancaster, representing the English, a thistle, representing the Scots, and shamrock, representing the Irish.

Mayor Denis Coderre’s office also confirmed to CBC News Wednesday that the city will change the name of Amherst Street, named after the controversial 18th century British general Jeffery Amherst, who advocated the use of small-pox-infected blankets to decimate the Indigenous population that resisted British expansion.

The city has not decided on a new name for the street.

There are dozens of other landmarks and streets in Canada and the United States named after Amherst, under whose command British forces captured the cities of Louisbourg, Quebec City and Montreal during the Seven Year’s War between 1756 and 1763.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in History, Indigenous, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Montreal refashions city emblems to honour Indigenous peoples
  1. Viviane Blais says:
    13 September 2017 at 18 h 41 min

    A bit strange given that the village of Hochelaga had been abandoned by the Iroquoian people for a few decades before the French arrived in 1642.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, Work & LabourTheresa May coming to OttawaAnimals, Economy, LifestyleCooper's Farm, Maze and tax reformEnvironment, International, SocietyCuba struggles to shake off Irma’s impactInternational, Military, PoliticsCanada still undecided over peacekeeping mission despite quest for Security Council seat: TrudeauIndigenous, SocietyThousands of indigenous elders meet in first national gatheringEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyIncome figures of Canadians releasedHistory, Indigenous, SocietyMontreal refashions city emblems to honour Indigenous peoplesEconomy, International, Science and Technology, SocietyBeware Facebook “free” offersPolitics, SocietySolitary confinement being challenged in courtCorn mazes amaze this year in matching themes

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine