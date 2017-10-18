Ekta Kapoor runs Ethnic Collections By Ekta Hitesh Kapoor and says choosing a new outfit for Diwali is a yearly tradition for some families.
Diwali celebrations begin across Canada

By Carmel Kilkenny
Diwali preparations are almost finished on this eve of the five-day festival of light.

Beginning tomorrow, Canadians of Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Bhuddist tradiitons will join the communities around the world celebrating the new year.

The word Diwali, which comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, means, “rows of lighted lamps.”

And they are central to the experience. From fireworks to feasting, families will be gathering.

In Toronto, Tarlochan Singh of Bengali Sweets, described it for CBC: “It’s an exchange of love and happiness”.

Some of the most popular sweets exchanged are

Tarlochan Singh holds a tray of jalebi at Bengali Sweets in Etobicoke. Singh said they’ve spent days preparing for the influx of customers for Diwali. © CBC News/Martin Trainor

barfi, ladoo, cham cham, and gulab jamon.

In Canada the fireworks celebrations have grown over the years.

Kurt Perron, who runs The Amazing Party and Costume Store, has watched the evolution in firework sales.

“Kids now are getting our $1000 (CDn) kits. The celebrations are getting bigger.” he said.

He says he gets invited to the celebrations at temples and homes all the time.

New clothing and outfits are also a big part of the celebration.

Ekta Kapoor, runs Ethnic Collections, with her creations in boutiques in Delhi, India and Toronto.

She said turquoise, fuchsia and red pieces sold well this year.

“It’s important to… dress up,” Kapoor told CBC. “I just love everything about Diwali.”

A new sari or a lehenga choli can range in price from $200 to $600, (Cdn) depending on the intricacy of the design.

With files from CBC

