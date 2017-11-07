Transport Canada to ban large containers of bath salts and baby powder in carry-on luggage

As of Nov. 27, passengers flying in and out of Canada will not be allowed to have large quantities of certain powders and granular materials in their carry-on luggage while at the same time Transport Canada is relaxing some rules on small knives on board airplanes.

Transport Canada announced Monday that it is amending its Prohibited Items List for passengers on all domestic and international flights “to reflect changes in the security environment and to harmonize with international standards and partner countries.”

The list of prohibited materials with a volume of 350 ml (the size of a soda can) or more includes items such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand. Items such as baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee will still be permitted in any quantity, Transport Canada said.

Certain powders could be used in bombs

“Certain types of powders could potentially be used in improvised explosive devices,” Transport Canada officials said in an emailed statement to Radio Canada International. “While there is no information to indicate an immediate threat in Canada, Transport Canada believes it is important to address these items in the context of the review of the Prohibited Items List.”

Also, very small knife blades (6 cm or less—about the size of a large paper clip) will not be prohibited anymore on domestic or international flights, Transport Canada said. However, that change doesn’t apply to flights to the United States, where knife blades of any length will remain prohibited.

Razor blades and box cutters of any size will remain prohibited at all screening checkpoints, Transport Canada said.

The changes to the Prohibited Items List apply only to carry-on baggage and passengers can still transport these items in their checked-in luggage, transport officials said.