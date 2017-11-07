Effective November 27, 2017, Transport Canada will prohibit certain powders and granular materials with a volume of 350 ml (the size of a soda can) or more in carry-on luggage at all screening checkpoints in Canada. Prohibited materials include items such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

Effective November 27, 2017, Transport Canada will prohibit certain powders and granular materials with a volume of 350 ml (the size of a soda can) or more in carry-on luggage at all screening checkpoints in Canada. Prohibited materials include items such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.
Photo Credit: CBC

Transport Canada to ban large containers of bath salts and baby powder in carry-on luggage

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 7 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

As of Nov. 27, passengers flying in and out of Canada will not be allowed to have large quantities of certain powders and granular materials in their carry-on luggage while at the same time Transport Canada is relaxing some rules on small knives on board airplanes.

Transport Canada announced Monday that it is amending its Prohibited Items List for passengers on all domestic and international flights “to reflect changes in the security environment and to harmonize with international standards and partner countries.”

The list of prohibited materials with a volume of 350 ml (the size of a soda can) or more includes items such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand. Items such as baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee will still be permitted in any quantity, Transport Canada said.

Certain powders could be used in bombs

“Certain types of powders could potentially be used in improvised explosive devices,” Transport Canada officials said in an emailed statement to Radio Canada International. “While there is no information to indicate an immediate threat in Canada, Transport Canada believes it is important to address these items in the context of the review of the Prohibited Items List.”

Also, very small knife blades (6 cm or less—about the size of a large paper clip) will not be prohibited anymore on domestic or international flights, Transport Canada said. However, that change doesn’t apply to flights to the United States, where knife blades of any length will remain prohibited.

Razor blades and box cutters of any size will remain prohibited at all screening checkpoints, Transport Canada said.

The changes to the Prohibited Items List apply only to carry-on baggage and passengers can still transport these items in their checked-in luggage, transport officials said.

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyTransport Canada to ban large containers of bath salts and baby powder in carry-on luggageHistory, InternationalNew stamp honours 100th anniversary of Canada's worst domestic tragedyPoliticsTrudeau announces new National Security and Intelligence Committee of ParliamentariansAnimals, Economy, Health, HistoryFish in the Rideau being tested for contaminantsMilitary, SocietyMore Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: pollSocietyTime change prompts arguments against itEconomy, PoliticsMore than 3,000 Canadian entities, 3 former PMs, named in Paradise Papers leakEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyA Canadian Muslim campaigner against extremism speaks outHealthTalk about drug overdose, urges health agencyHistory, International, MilitaryRemembrance week: 100 years, the blood soaked fields of Flanders

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine