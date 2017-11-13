A truck backed up and hit a self-driving shuttle shortly after the launch of the automated ride service in Las Vegas, U.S.

A truck backed up and hit a self-driving shuttle shortly after the launch of the automated ride service in Las Vegas, U.S.
Photo Credit: Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Self-driving vehicles still safer, says consultant

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 13 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A collision between a self-driving shuttle and a truck in Las Vegas, U.S. last week made headlines, but a Canadian consultant says autonomous vehicles are still safer than those driven by humans. The collision was blamed on human error.

‘Wonderful, but never perfect’

“I’m concerned that there’s way too much hype about this technology. It’s going to be wonderful but it will never, ever be perfect,” says Barrie Kirk, executive director of the consulting firm Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellence (CAVCOE).

Listen

His firm along with the Conference Board of Canada studied safety and found that with full deployment of automated and connected vehicles there could be an 80 per cent reduction in deaths, collisions and injuries in Canada.

Full deployment of automated and connected vehicles could reduce deaths, collisions and injuries in Canada, says Barrie Kirk.
Full deployment of automated and connected vehicles could reduce deaths, collisions and injuries in Canada, says Barrie Kirk.

Automation could save 1,600 lives annually

In countries like Canada, there are about 2,000 deaths per year involving vehicle collisions.  That, says Kirk, could be reduced to 400 deaths but never to zero. He concludes there will be some collisions but that shouldn’t stop people from embracing a technology that is developing far faster than they realize.

In fact, he posits that by 2030 the data will likely prove that self-driving and connected vehicles are much safer and societies may have to decide whether it is ethical to still allow people to drive.

Canada lags behind, says consultant

While Canada has a good technology sector, Kirk says it lags behind in terms of regulatory issues and that is hindering the development of autonomous vehicles in this country. The only province that allows road testing is Ontario and it requires a permit. He compares this to Phoenix, Arizona where there are no such restrictions and research and development in the field is booming.

Google’s self-driving sector, Waymo, is planning to introduce self-driving taxis in the first quarter of 2018, he says, and unless Canada takes action to promote the sector it will get left behind: “(We need to) get on with it from a regulatory framework and move a lot more quickly. The problem is the technology is moving much faster than the government officials can keep up with.”

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, PoliticsCanada teams with Mexico, 15 U.S. governors on climate changeSocietyNo bathroom break so murder confession not admissibleInternational, Science and TechnologySelf-driving vehicles still safer, says consultantEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyInternational research into global warming and plant changeEnvironment, InternationalCarbon emissions up, ‘time is running out,’ warn scientistsHistoryMontreal vandals strike on Remembrance DayThe LINK Online, Sun. Nov 12, 2017Arts and Entertainment, History, International, MilitaryArtistic documentary: Remembering VimyAnimals, EnvironmentConsider livestock emissions at climate change talks, say activistsEconomy, International, PoliticsPacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade deal

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine