Federal workers have protested against ongoing Phoenix pay problems but the problems persist.

Federal workers have protested against ongoing Phoenix pay problems but the problems persist.
Photo Credit: Ashley Burke/CBC News/file

End government pay debacle, employee misery, demands union

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 14 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It has been almost two years, the Canadian government has spent tens of millions of dollars and still, as many as 330,000 civil servants are being overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all, says one of Canada’s biggest civil service unions. The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is calling on the government to completely scrap the trouble-plagued Phoenix pay system and have government employees create a new one.

‘Enough is enough’ says union leader

This union represents 50,000 federal government employees. In a news release, its president Debi Daviau said there is no end in sight to the pay problem and “enough is enough.”

The Phoenix system is automated and was introduced in April 2016 to streamline the government’s aging pay system and save $70 million annually. Instead, the government has had to pledge hundreds of millions to fix it and, most recently, the minister responsible said there is no guarantee it won’t cost one billion dollars to do so.

‘Throwing good money after bad’

“The government needs to stop throwing good money after bad and start investing in a system that works,” said Daviau.

“The longer the current government delays investing in a properly designed pay system, the longer it will continue to waste tens of millions of public dollars on private contracts to patch a faulty system that was broken from the start. And the longer federal employees will be made to suffer for a bad system.”

lic servant Mary O’Donnell told CBC she was drowning in debt because of problems with the Phoenix pay system that ruined her maternity leave.
lic servant Mary O’Donnell told CBC she was drowning in debt because of problems with the Phoenix pay system that ruined her maternity leave. © Ashley Burke/CBC News

Nightmarish tales multiply

Indeed, the public broadcaster, CBC, has reported cases where pay problems have caused some employees to almost lose their homes, to suffer pay nightmares while on parental leave and others to struggle to straighten out pension, health and tax deductions.

Things are so bad, the Senate has already decided it will find a different pay system to ensure its own employees are paid properly.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, Science and TechnologyCanadian scientists help discover 8,000-year-old wine in GeorgiaEducation, Science and TechnologyA faster emergency room analysis that could save lives  International, Science and TechnologyBan autonomous killer robots, urge AI researchersAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, SocietyCanadian environmental group in campaign to save vaquita porpoiseSocietyEnd government pay debacle, employee misery, demands unionEconomy, EducationCanada’s workforce faces troubling slide in literacy, numeracy: studyInternational, SportsFrench skier may have died after hitting a treeEconomyEgyptAir signs letter of intent for up to 24 Bombardier CS300sHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada expected to finally announce peacekeeping contributionEnvironment, International, PoliticsCanada teams with Mexico, 15 U.S. governors on climate change

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine