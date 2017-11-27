The Girl Guides of America say parents should not force girls to give hugs especially in return for gifts as it may give the wrong idea about touching and obligation.

The Girl Guides of America say parents should not force girls to give hugs especially in return for gifts as it may give the wrong idea about being obliged to allow touching in return for gifts
Photo Credit: CBC

Girl Scouts of America- parents shouldn’t force kids to hug relatives

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

(comments open-scroll to very bottom to post or read comments)

It came in a blog post from the Girl Scouts of America website entitled, “Reminder: She Doesn’t Owe Anyone a Hug. Not Even at the Holidays”.

The message is that children, in this case girls, shouldn’t be forced to give a relative a hug in return for a gift for example.

Nadiene Thornhill is a sexuality educator, parenting coach, and columnist.

Listen
Nadine Thornhill: sexuality ecucator and parenting coach.
Nadine Thornhill: sexuality ecucator, parenting coach. and columnist © supplied

The message came just before the American thanksgiving weekend, and at the approach the Christmas holiday season when extended families often gather.

What the concern expressed is that by forcing children (girls) to give hugs this can give them the wrong idea about “consent”.

The Girl Scouts of America website says, “Think of it this way, telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn’t seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she “owes” another person any type of physical affection when they’ve bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life”.

The posting has elicited some negative reaction however, with comments on such media as Facebook and twitter ranging from, “no more Girl Guide cookies in my house” to having been taught as a child not to hug relatives, and now having regrets as those relatives have died, and not having had a closer relationship.

Girl Guides of America say the post was partly in reaction to the recent spate of news stories of sexual harassment including  the film and TV entertainment industry, politics, and media.

additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Alléger les terribles conditions de vie des Rohyngias au Bangladesh avec l’aide humanitaire

RCI | Español

Terminó en Montreal la última transferencia de pacientes hacia el nuevo hospital

RCI | 中文

智能快煲压力锅：当电脑工程师开始琢磨厨具

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الوضع الداخلي اللبناني وفي علاقة الحريري بالرياض

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine