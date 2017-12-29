Finance Minister Bill Morneau faced a firestorm of criticism during the summer for his effort to revamp the tax code for small businesses in Canada. His own financial interests were put in the spotlight. These developments became the number one political story in Canada this year, according the CBC's program, Power & Politics.
Photo Credit: CBC

Political stories: Top 5 in 2017

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 29 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Political stories dominate the headlines in most media and 2017 featured some great tales.

While much of the global community was amazed at the developments in the United States with the new president, Donald Trump, we here in Canada had some interesting developments as well, in 2017.

Power & Politics, a CBC TV program, came up with its Top Five political stories of the year, and while some could argue the line-up, they were all major developments in Canada.

Two new political leaders

Professor Nelson Wiseman, of the University of Toronto’s Political Science department, would add to the list, to include the new leaders chosen for the two other major federal political parties in Canada.

Listen

Andrew Scheer is now the leader of the official opposition Conservative Party of Canada.

Scheer was first elected to parliament in 2004, at the age of 25, from the city of Regina, in the central province of Saskatchewan. Scheer went on to become the youngest Speaker of the House of Commons.

Jagmeet Singh, the first turban-wearing Sikh to lead a major political party, was chosen by the left-leaning New Democratic Party of Canada,

The 38 year-old criminal lawyer spent his childhood in St. John’s Newfoundland, while his father, from India, re-qualified as a psychiatrist in Canada. The family moved to Windsor, Ontario when Jagmeet was seven.

As for the Power & Politics list, here’s the countdown:

Family members from Somalia are helped across the border into Canada from the United States on February 17, 2017 near Hemmingford, Quebec, as part of a growing number of asylum seekers braved the elements to illicitly enter Canada. © CP/Paul Chiasson

Number 5 – The Surge in Asylum Seekers

The thousands of asylum seekers, particularly those who tried to walk across the border, made for some dramatic footage this past year.

The most compelling images, Professor Wiseman recalls, were of the Somali refugees arriving in Canada in the dead of winter from the United States for fear of being deported.

During the summer, when the Trump administration declared it would be deporting the Haitian families who’d taken refuge in the United States following the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, many of them fled to Canadian border crossings, particularly French-speaking Quebec.

Number 4 – Reconciliation

The ongoing process of acknowledging and healing the brutal legacy of violence and oppression of Canada’s First Nations in many aspects of Canadian society was a major and ongoing story during 2017.

An inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMWIG) got off to a rocky start and has been challenged on several occasions, but the work continues. For decades, police forces in Canada ignored reports and requests from families to investigate what happened to their loved ones.

Professor Wiseman points out that many people in Canada, particularly in the large urban centres, may be completely unaware of this story and the recent developments.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report was issues in 2015 and now there is on ongoing effort to implement its 94 Calls to Action.

Number 3 – Legalisation of Marijuana

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on a promise to legalise marijuana during the federal election campaign in the summer of 2015. After winning the election he said July 1st, 2018 was the date, for legalisation, giving all the interested and associated groups time to get organised.

Despite ongoing complaints from some groups, such as police forces, that they won’t be ready, the timeline has not changed.

Professor Wiseman thinks this change in Canada will be an even bigger story in 2018. He says that the attitudes have been changing since the LeDain Commission  first recommended decrimini

Number 4 – NAFTA Re-negotiation

The original goal was to have the renegotiated trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico, all settled by this time, but the negotiations continue with the next session scheduled for Montreal.

The challenges have been in the demands the American negotiators are making and the impression that there isn’t much of a will to re-establish or update the agreement.

Professor Wiseman foresees an agreement in 2018 with a change in attitude and the opportunity to take credit for a new “improved” agreement.

Number 5 – Taxes

The governing Liberal Party’s effort to reform the small business tax code turned into a major problem for the party and the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, who presented the plan.

There was a huge outcry and it put the minister under the microscope with questions raised about his own financial interests and pote conflicts of interest.

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

Political stories: Top 5 in 2017

Economy, Environment, History, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

B.C. First Nations activists suffer legal setback in fish farm dispute

Environment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Charges filed against Nexen Energy in death of two oilsands workers

History, International, Lifestyle, Society, Sports

Canadian icon Johnny Bower dies at 93

Animals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Canadian animal activists optimistic about the future of their cause

Economy, Education, Lifestyle

Time management for 2018

RCI | Français

En avoir assez du « sa va? » : un prof de français s’attaque aux « fotes » de français de façon ludique

RCI | Español

Chrystia Freeland, personaje de la actualidad política en Canadá en 2017

RCI | 中文

加拿大律师：迁徙乃人类天性，我们挡不住难民潮

العربية | RCI

الـ"بيتكوين": ما المسار بعد الهبوط القوي مؤخراً؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine