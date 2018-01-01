Canada's New Year's Day tradition of polar bear swims that sees swimmers willingly plunge into ice-cold bodies of water across the nation ran into some headwinds this year.

Canada's New Year's Day tradition of polar bear swims that sees swimmers willingly plunge into ice-cold bodies of water across the nation ran into some headwinds this year.
Photo Credit: CP Photo / Darryl Dyck

Polar Bear Club swimmers take their plunge…well, sort of

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 1 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

How frigid is it in Canada right now, (excepting British Columbia’s lower mainland and parts of the Atlantic provinces)?

So frigid that members of the Toronto Polar Bear Club cancelled their annual Jan. 1 bout of insanity–their leap into the frigid waters of Lake Ontario–for the first time in 13 years.

Courage Polar Bear Club participants in neighbouring Oakville quickly followed suit.

A wind chill factor of -18 C will force a lot of cancellations.

But not, apparently, Down East.

For the first time in 13 years, members of the Toronto Polar Bear Club folks did NOT take their New Year's Day plunge into Lake Ontario.
For the first time in 13 years, members of the Toronto Polar Bear Club folks did NOT take their New Year’s Day plunge into Lake Ontario. © CBC/Neil Herland

Polar Bear Clubbers in Halifax, ignoring a minus-19 wind chill, took their scheduled leap.

And by mid-afternoon Monday, it was still game-on for swimmers in Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria, where the temperature was a predicted hit a balmy 4 C.

And let’s remember that all those decisions were taken under the spelI of the Arctic air mass that has blanketed most of Canada for the better (worse?) part of a week.

But the end may be in sight–for provinces not named Ontario and Quebec, though the temperature could rise a little by mid-week before climbing again on the weekend.

Elsewhere, Alberta will see its temperatures hover around 0 C and remain that way until at least Saturday while Saskatchewan will have similar weather, except it’s going to be seven or eight degrees colder.

Manitoba, as it’s nature, faces wind chills in the -20s C for the next week before the mercury climbs to -9 C on Saturday.

Atlantic Canada will get some relief with a high of 2 C forecast in Halifax on Wednesday, 0 C in Charlottetown and -3 in Fredericton on Thursday and -1 C in St. John’s on Tuesday.

With files from CP, CBC, Toronto Star, Global News

Share
Tagged with:
Posted in Environment, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, History, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society, Sports

Frigid weather brings Canada150 celebrations to an end, just a bit early

Economy, International, Lifestyle, Society

Trump eschews Canadian visit, disappointing very few

Economy, History, International, Lifestyle, Society

Montreal's La Presse publishes its final print edition

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

As 2018 begins, please join us to savour some touches of beauty

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Leonard Cohen honoured in BJM's 'Dance Me'

Health, Lifestyle, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Ottawa joins Nova Scotia inquiry of veteran's murder-suicide tragedy

RCI | Français

Une montagne de précautions canadiennes pour contrer les avalanches 

RCI | Español

Ontario empieza el año con un salario mínimo de 14 dólares por hora

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔今天开始禁塑料袋

العربية | RCI

2018: سنة تشريع الماريجوانا في كندا

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine