A woman views the front pages of newspapers on display outside the Newseum in Washington on November 9, 2016. Newsprint is the latest Canadian product to be hit with preliminary countervailing duties from the United States.

A woman views the front pages of newspapers on display outside the Newseum in Washington on November 9, 2016. Newsprint is the latest Canadian product to be hit with preliminary countervailing duties from the United States.
Photo Credit: PC / Susan Walsh

Ottawa ‘deeply disappointed’ as Washington targets Canadian newsprint

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 10 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The federal government says it is “deeply disappointed” by the Trump administration’s decision to impose preliminary countervailing duties on Canadian newsprint, adding another trade irritant to relations between the two neighbours.

The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped on Tuesday an overall tariff of 6.53 per cent on about 25 Canadian plants, mostly in Quebec and Ontario, following an investigation that began in August 2017.

Canada is the largest exporter of newsprint in the world, with a market dominated by Resolute Forest Products, Kruger and Catalyst Paper Corp. of British Columbia.

Resolute faces a preliminary duty of 4.42 per cent while the Catalyst Paper duty is 6.09 per cent, Kruger’s is 9.93 per cent and the White Birch duty is 0.65 per cent.

“Today’s preliminary decision allows U.S. producers to receive relief from the market-distorting effects of potential government subsidies while taking into account the need to keep groundwood paper prices affordable for domestic consumers,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. © Mike Blake

The U.S. move will have the exact opposite effect, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr countered in a joint statement.

“We are deeply disappointed with the unjustified preliminary countervailing duty rates announced today by the U.S. Department of Commerce,” said the joint statement.

“Any duties will have a direct and negative impact on ‎U.S. newspapers, especially those in small cities and towns, ‎and result in job losses in the American printing sector‎.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to announce its final countervailing duties determination on May 22, 2018.

‘Completely outrageous’
Canada is the largest exporter of newsprint in the world, with a market dominated by Resolute Forest Products, Kruger and Catalyst Paper Corp. of British Columbia.
Canada is the largest exporter of newsprint in the world, with a market dominated by Resolute Forest Products, Kruger and Catalyst Paper Corp. of British Columbia. © Photo courtesy of Resolute Forest Products

The U.S. government launched an investigation into Canada’s newsprint industry following a complaint by Washington-based North Pacific Paper Co. (NORPAC), alleging Canadian producers were dumping newsprint into the American market and were benefiting from unfair subsidies at home.

Resolute Forest Products spokesperson Seth Kursman called the duties “completely outrageous.”

“NORPAC is an outlier, they are owned by a New York hedge fund and these aren’t people who are in the paper and forest product business, they’ve recently bought the mill and this is a clear attempt to make a quick buck and to line their own pockets with cash,” Kursman said in an interview with Radio Canada International.

“It’s motivated by their own narrow self-interest and it adversely affects hundreds of thousands of jobs. This is absolutely egregious, excessive and it’s the reason why they are all alone in seeking this kind of trade remedy.”

(click to listen to the interview with Seth Kursman)

Listen

The measure has faced wide opposition inside the U.S. from newspaper publishers and printers and even newsprint producers who are worried that the increased costs of Canadian newsprint, the number one source of newsprint used by American publishers and printers, will drive many small producers and newspapers operating on razor-thin margins out of business, Kursman said.

Publishing, printing and newsprint industries in U.S. speak out
Newspaper front pages are displayed at the Newseum in Washington on July 10, 2017. The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an overall tariff of 6.53 per cent on about 25 Canadian plants, mostly in Quebec and Ontario, following an investigation that began in August 2017.
Newspaper front pages are displayed at the Newseum in Washington on July 10, 2017. The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an overall tariff of 6.53 per cent on about 25 Canadian plants, mostly in Quebec and Ontario, following an investigation that began in August 2017. © Carolyn Kaster

More than 1,100 small and medium size U.S. newspaper publishers, eight Senators and 34 Members of the House of Representatives have sent letters to Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging them not to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian newsprint.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says Canada exported about $1.6 billion worth of newsprint to the U.S. in 2016.

“There is no way for U.S. paper mills could meet demand for newsprint, no matter what price was charged for the Canadian product,” said an editorial by Buffalo News newspaper published on Dec. 29, 2017.

“But raising the price of newsprint significantly could be the death knell for many small publications and impose an unfair burden on the industry as a whole.”

Countering the newsprint duty would require newspapers to raise subscription and advertising prices, which would only accelerate the industry’s decline, or reduce staff and hobble newspapers’ ability to inform readers and keep an eye on government, the editorial said.

“This is what gives New York private equity guys a bad name,” Kursman said. “This is about short-term greed at the expense of hundreds of thousands of American jobs. It is absolutely disgusting behaviour.”

The new duties come as Canada and the U.S. continue to try to negotiate a trade settlement on softwood to replace the deal which expired in 2015.

The action was announced while Freeland was in Washington meeting with Ross and a number of influential U.S. legislators trying to drum up support for the troubled trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, U.S. and Mexico, while the Trump administration entrenches its increasingly protectionist trade policy.

It also comes as Canada seeking relief from the softwood duties in appeals through the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organization.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Fire and Fury: the Canadian edition

Health, International, Society

Breastfeeding with a smartphone not smart

Arts and Entertainment, International

Michel Lepire, master ice-sculptor, dies in Quebec City

RCI | Français

Frantz Saintellemy : redonner au quartier où il a grandi en y aidant les « mingrantrepreneur »

RCI | Español

Música y pintura para el día más deprimente del año

RCI | 中文

加拿大特种部队要多招女兵

العربية | RCI

تونس: الاحتجاج على ارتفاع الأسعار تشوبه أعمال عنف ونهب

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine