Zbigniew Malysa, a Polish Canadian who can speak 5 languages,, claims he was belittled and then ignored by a urologist at the CHUM super hospital for no being able to speak French.

Zbigniew Malysa, a Polish Canadian who can speak 5 languages,, claims he was belittled and then ignored by a Francophone urologist at the CHUM super hospital for no being able to speak French.
Photo Credit: CBC

Montreal hospital investigates linguistic “incident”

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 12 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

No French? No treatment. Man claims he was insulted and belittled by Francophone doctor

An incident in a the mainly French speaking province of Quebec is making news, but not in a good way.

A Polish-Canadian resident in Montreal was sent to the CHUM (Centre Hospitalier Universite de Montreal) for further tests by his own doctor.

Zbigniew Malysa, 67, moved to Canada over 30 years ago and speaks several languages. While he understands French he says he doesn’t speak it very well. He asked to speak in English to better explain his health problems.

He said two residents did speak to him in English while taking blood pressure and they recommended a colonoscopy giving him forms to fill out.

The CHUM says it is not obliged to offer all services in English. Zbigniew Malysa filed a complaint to the ombudsman of the CHUM, the city’s new French-language super hospital saying he was belittled and insulted.
The CHUM says it is not obliged to offer all services in English. Zbigniew Malysa filed a complaint to the ombudsman of the CHUM, the city’s new French-language super hospital saying he was belittled and insulted. © CBC

He claims that while he was waiting, the urologist came in and speaking French made comments about his name, asking the other staff what kind of name Zbignew was and where from.

When Malysa responded that he was from Poland, the Doctor asked one question in English, “How long in Quebec?”

When he responded that it was 30 years, the Doctor allegedly became more agitated and made disparaging comments in French about east-Europeans taking advantage of the health care system, also noting to the other staff that Malysa had been here for years but “still didn’t speak French”.

Malysa also claims Dr. Luc Valiquette ripped up the colonoscopy form adding in French that there was no money in the system for east-Europeans.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Malysa’s daughter wrote about the urologist, “A man like that should not bare a medical license if he will play Russian roulette with his patients because they do not speak French?”

The CHUM in a response to CBC says it tries to accommodate patients who don’t speak French but is not obliged by law to provide all services in English.

Malysa left the hospital without getting the tests.

Dr Valiquette says it was all a misunderstanding, and later phoned Malysa leaving a message for him.

Malysa’s daughter says there was no “misunderstanding”, Quoted in the CBC she said, “You don’t misunderstand to rip up papers, you don’t misunderstand to assume someone’s nationality and say you’re taking advantage of the Quebec health-care system”.

His daughter says she will lodge a complaint with the les “colleges du medicines du Quebec”, the CHUM. and the Quebec Human rights commissioner.

The CHUM says it is looking into the situation.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Jeunes parents en Haute-Gaspésie: et si l’on vous offrait un tout inclus pour reprendre votre vie en main?

RCI | Español

Sobre la minería de texto y la analítica visual de texto

RCI | 中文

男女同工同酬：加拿大女性薪酬仍然比男性少四分之一

العربية | RCI

أرقام الأسبوع المنتهي السبت 13-01-2018

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine