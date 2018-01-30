Moosehide, Yukon- the A.Y. Jackson painting to be auctioned late February. PHOTO: Lund Auction

Art: another Canadian classic for sale: A.Y Jackson

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

In recent years, Canadian art has begun to get world attention, and very rightly so.

Several Canadian works in recent years have reached record prices at auction.

Several of these works have been by one of Canada’s most iconic artistic associations, The Group of Seven.

Alexander Young Jackson, better known as A.Y. Jackson, was a prolific painter and one of the founders of the group which has had an enormous influence on Canadian art throughout the last century.

A.Y. Jackson at the Studio Building in Toronto circa 1946. PHOTO: National Film Board-wiki commons

One of his works, “Moosehide, Yukon” is to be sold late next month by the auction firm Lunds Auctions and Appraisers, of Victoria, British Columbia.

Early estimates of sale price range between $15,000 to $30,000 for the piece which measures 41cm by 51 cm. which depicts a scene in the aboriginal village of Moosehide, a few kilometres downriver from the Yukon city of Dawson.

The painting was originally sold around 1965 likely for between $100-$500 dollars, and the auction includes an original letter to the buyer with the invoice.

“Dear Miss Thomson, I hope you received the canvas of the “Indian village of Moosehide”. A lot of people here have wanted to buy it so I trust you like it. I am enclosing the invoice. PHOTO: Lunds Auctions

Jackson started work as a child in a lithography shop to help support his family and became interested in art. He later travelled to Europe to study, but enlisted in the army when war broke out.

Wounded, he was transferred to become a war artist and post war he met with other artists in Toronto and helped to create the Group of Seven.  He died in 1974 at age 91.

Several examples of paintings by AYJackson

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Ancient mystery: Canadian computer works on decoding

Arts and Entertainment, International

Alessia Cara wins a first at the Grammys

Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Moose app: Indigenous knowledge goes hi-tech

Economy, International, Politics, Society

NAFTA Montreal negotiations wrap on a sour note

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Farming video game, fun but with important life lessons

RCI | Français

Développer votre carrière émergente d’artiste ou de musicien avec Révélations 2018-2019

RCI | Español

Acción humanitaria para los niños víctimas de conflictos

RCI | 中文

经济，贸易，反性骚扰：加拿大议会复会，议员重返众议院

منصف درّاجي رئيس ومدير عام تجمّع غرف تجارة كيبيك للشباب/ RJCCQالعربية | RCI

المناطق الريفيّة في كيبيك وعوامل الجذب للمهاجرين والمستثمرين

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine