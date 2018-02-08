Members of Saint Thomas Baptist Church pray during a healing service at the North Preston Community Centre in Halifax on March 26, 2017 after a fire damaged their church earlier in the week. This is one of the communities involved in the land clarification process now underway. CP/Darren Calabrese

Black families historic land claims moving forward

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 8 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Black families in Nova Scotia are among the original settlers of this country.

“Freedom and a farm”

During the American Revolution the first wave of Black Loyalists, who were then slaves in the 13 colonies the began the United States, came north lured by the British promise of “freedom and a farm”.

They served with the British forces and were settled on some of the worst land, but never received official titles to it, as the white settlers had.

Actors on set during the filming of “The Book Of Negroes” in Cole Harbour, N.S., on April 28, 2014. The six-part CBC miniseries was based on the book by Lawrence Hill, that tells the story of some of the early Black settlers. CP/Darren Pittman

A second wave of black refugees followed the War of 1812 and settled in Nova Scotia in similarly vague circumstances.

Over the generations, the families have paid taxes, and made requests of the government.

In 1963, the Land Clarification Act was supposed to rectify the precarious living arrangements.

Not much changed until a scathing UN Human Rights report in September 2017,

It outlined the neglect and systemic racism these families had endured over two centuries, and demanded both the provincial and federal governments act to make amends.

Tony Ince is Minister of the Public Service Commission of Nova Scotia and Minister of African Nova Scotia Affairs.

Listen

He represents the riding of Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Portland Valley.in the provincial legislature.

He says he can’t say exaclty how many families are living without title to their properties, but two or three hundred is the rough estimate.

Ince, who is holding meetings in the various communities, in involved in the $2.7 million (Cdn) project to comply with the UN demands.

“What community members need to do is just simply contact the government if they have a concern about a land title, or anything to to with the land that they may be living on, and if they want us to walk them through the process, provide the legal counsel and even the surveying of the land, government will assist them and do that for them, and that is without cost to the community member,” Ince says.

He says many community members have misunderstood that money has been put aside.

“Racism, it’s so deeply rooted,,, It’s embarrassing and it’s hurtful”

But Elaine Kane told the CBC’s Anna Maria Tremonti in late September, she is still waiting to be able to move into her mother’s house, with the intention of raising her daughters there.

There was a pilot project in 2015 Ince says, that was not very successful. “we as government have learned that the process is a lot more complicated than the pilot project set out to do”

Ince says they are now “putting in place community navigators, a co-ordinator to oversee the whole project who will be in a position to visit families to discuss the process.

Departments are working together for the first time since the original attempt to right these wrongs in 1963.

I”We have more than 50 communities, African Nova Scotian communities within this province. Each has its own unique identity and circumstances, and even though I might be from a black community that’s linked to Africville, and close to that area, people in the other communities may not see me as understanding their processes or their concerns or their unique challenges that they’ve had,  government-wise and socially” Ince says.

Professor Isaac Saney is teaching the first Black History course at Dalhousie University for the second time in this winter term.

In the same interview with the CBC’s Anna Maria Tremonti, he called the money allocated “a pittance” and he is not optimistic about the land clarification.

“Racism, it’s so deeply rooted”, he says. “It’s embarrassing and it’s hurtful”.

Tony Ince takes a more inclusive approach.

“We have to have a broader lens, from a community perspective and that being First Nations indigenous, the Acadians and the African Nova Scotians and the Gaelic, as the founding cultures of this province.”

Ince feels he has gained some trust in the community with the series of actions the government has taken over the last few years.

The land claims process is finally underway with financial and bureaucratic collaboration and the support necessary to complete the process, but disputes among family members can cause delays and divides that will prolong the process.

Ince is proud of Nova Scotia’s ruling Liberal party and defends their record. The Black Loyalist Centre was opened in 2015.

The government is moving forward on the land titles initiative, and he cites Premier Stephen McNeil‘s apology to the people still living who were former residents of the Home for Coloured Children.

Black History Month, often decried for its limited scope, is putting some long neglected historical wrongs in the spotlight.

Perhaps by next February the descendants of the original Black Loyalists and settlers will be living in titled properties, with access to the full rights and privileges that come with home owning.

Share
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Black families historic land claims moving forward

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Scientific anger over college degree in homeopathy

RCI | Français

Pourquoi ne pas étudier ou travailler en marchant ou en pédalant? La réponse au Cégep de Lévis-Lauzon

RCI | Español

La diversidad culinaria canadiense: One of a Thai

RCI | 中文

加拿大版《蜗居》：在温哥华租房住的年轻人

العربية | RCI

أمسية شعرية وموسيقية بمناسبة عيد الحب

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine