‘Come From Away’ being adapted for film

‘Come From Away’ the Tony-award winning play that was a sensation on Broadway in New York City, is in the process of being adapted to a film format.

The musical, written by the husband and wife team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is now on in Toronto, with an all-Canadian cast, at the Royal Alex Theatre.

‘Come from away’ is the Newfoundland term for someone not from the Atlantic island.

The musical is set in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, the town that has long been an aviation hub.

It was the was the re-fuelling centre in the early days of trans-Atlantic flight.

On Sept. 11, 2001 the people of Gander provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

The Mark Gordon Company is producing and financing the feature film adaptation.

Sankoff and Hein are currently at work adapting the sreenplay.