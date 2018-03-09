The LINK Online, March 9-10-11

Your hosts, Marie-Claude, Terry, Lynn, and Carmel (video of show at bottom).

Haiida Gwaii, the archipelago off Canada’s west coast is covered in old growth forest and a rich ecosystem. But in one area, known as the Kumdis Slough, (slew) poor logging practices had left serious damage in a salmon stream. Canadian law protects fish habitat and the three companies involved were brought to court. The judge heard the case and imposed a creative sentence in the hope of restoring and protecting the land. Lynn Desjardins spoke with Tanya Wahbe of the Nature Conservancy of Canada to hear how the case was resolved with the help of local indigenous people.

Alcoholic beveragaes, mixed with sugar and stimulants are the latest trend in teenage binge drinking. The problem is this combination can prove lethal. Hubert Sacy is the director general of Educ’alcool, a non-profit group that educates people in Quebec on the dangers of alcohol. He had been warning, along with several other experts, about the danger associated with an American drink called Four Loco, and its Quebec version, known as FCKD UP. Last weekend the death of 14 year-old Athena Gervais, found near her high school in a suburb of Montreal. stunned the community, and had the producer, Geloso Beverage Group, removing all the product from Quebec shelves. Carmel Kilkenny spoke with Hubert Sacy to find out why this concoction is so dangerous.

Roger Bannister, the man who ran the “miracle mile” in 1954, died last weekend at the age of 88. Terry Haig honoured his memory in recounting the riveting experience it was, to watch Bannister run. It was 64 years ago in Vancouver, British Columbia, at what became the Commonwealth Games. Roger Bannister, then a medical student at Oxford in Britain, against a school teacher from Australia, John Landy. Sports historian, Bruce Dowbiggin joins Terry to remember the moment and the evolution of track events it heralded.