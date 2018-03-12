Ski conditions are great with steady supplies of fresh powder providing a strong end to the season, says the Quebec Ski Area Association. (Claude Rivest/CBC)

Skiing Quebec: it was a good year association says

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 12 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Skiing in Quebec is the best in Canada after the majestic Rockie mountain runs in western Canada.

“snow conditions are really the best of the season”

And this season, according to the Quebec Ski Area Association, has been a good one.

Skiers and snowboarders were enjoying the runs at Mount Gleason in Tingwick, Quebec over a March break week. (Claude Rivest/CBC)

Now, in the middle of March, the month when most elementary and secondary schools take one week breaks, the hills are busy and conditions are great.

Yves Juneau, CEO of the Quebec Ski Area Association, told CBC News, that this season will be better than last year with wintry weather continuing to provide for ski and snowboarding enthusiasts.

“We think it’s going to be a good season overall,” he said. “There are a lot of skiers on the slopes across the province.”

He said that while the Christmas start to the season was not so great, the spring break skiers account for 25 per cent of the business at local ski hills and that the separate Quebec and Ontario school breaks make for a key two-week period.

“At the end of the day, that’s a really significant period for us and thankfully the snow conditions are really the best of the season.”

At Mount Gleason in Tingwick, Quebed, Kim Savoie, director of services, told CBC that the good winter weather attracted a lot of visitors from outside the area.

“The spring break was very good,” she said,

And she said, when there’s snow on the ground, people are much more inspired to buy season passes for the next year.

“When there is snow, there are people buying passes.”

It’s all welcome news for an industry that’s been struggling with milder temperatures over the last few winters.

In the Eastern Townships, southeast of Montreal, Mont Sutton invested $500,000 in snow-making equipment in 2016.

In the Laurentians, north of Montreal, Saint Sauveur installed more than 60 new snow machines this year and was able to open in November due to some cold temperatures at the time.

(With files from Claud Rivest and CBC)

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics

Doug Ford new leader of Ontario's PC party

Economy, Environment, International, Society

Cannabis cultivation, new course at McGill

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Indigenous, International, Society

Maud Lewis biopic, 'Maudie' dominates Canadian Screen Awards

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Study finds minimal West Coast fallout from Fukushima

Extrait d'une publicité de la boisson alcoolisée FCKD UP Photo : Radio-CanadaRCI | Français

La facture trop salée des boissons sucrées super-alcoolisées

RCI | Español

Otro polémico Ford ocupa el escenario político en la provincia de Ontario

RCI | 中文

加拿大要在G7峰会倡议减排塑料

العربية | RCI

عفرين: ما حدود العملية العسكرية التركية؟ وهل من مقايضة مع روسيا؟