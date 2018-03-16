Obesity: an ounce of compassion (and a bit of understanding) can prevent a ton of hurt

Think about it for a sec as we finally approach the ever-expanding boundaries about who we can say less-than-toward things about.

Where is that final frontier?

Hint: Think about your thoughts when that person carrying too much weight struggled up the steps on your city bus. Be honest.

Or what about the time you didn’t say anything when people starting razzing the fat kid at the school playground.

Getting the picture?

Weight bias may very well be the last socially acceptable prejudice in our society.

And guess what?

It’s a bias that can really sting and hurt.

And the slights can last a lifetime.

Consequences of weight bias discrimination include stress, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, suicidal thoughts, disordered eating patterns, avoidance of physical activity and medical care and adding more weight.

You know what else? A people can get passed over for a promotion because of the shape of their body.

A look at the Canadian Obesity Society’s website will confirm that obesity is a heckuva lot more complicated than a lack of will-power and, by the way, science shows that a lot of overweight people are not necessarily practising unhealthy behaviour.

The issue, you see, is complex, influenced by causes at individual, peer, family, community, societal and government levels.

Few in Canada are more well aware of the ramifications than Angela Alberga, an assistant professor of exercise science at Montreal’s Concordia University, who continues to research the matter.

I spoke with her by phone and began by asking what got her involved in examining obesity–both it’s causes and ill-effects.