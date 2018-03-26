Canadian women curlers win world championship

It went down to the wire as championships should.

In the end, Canada’s women curlers caught a break to win the Women’s World Curling Championship on Sunday in North Bay, Ontario.

When Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg missed a pick that would have forced Canadian skip Jennifer Jones to throw for the win, Canada took the title with a 7-6 in extra ends.

The victory capped a remarkable tournament for the Canadians, who were 13-0 going into the championship match, and marked the second championship in six appearances for Jones, who won Olympic gold with her Winnipeg foursome at the Sochi Games in 2014.

“They’ve won everything there is to win. I think we’ll look back and go, ‘That was one of the greatest teams in women’s curling,'” Canada’s national team coach, Elaine Dagg-Jackson, said following afterwards.

The victory for Jones, who won her first world title 10 years ago as well as world silver in 2015 and bronze in 2010, marked the 17th time Canada has won the women’s championship since the tournament was first held in 1979, more than the double the number of second-pace Sweden’s eight.

Earlier Sunday, Russia won bronze with a 6-5 victory over the United States.

The nine-day competition, which drew 69,391 spectators, moves to Denmark next year.

The men’s championships begin Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canada will be represented by Brad Gushue’s rink from Newfoundland and Labrador.

With files from CP, CBC, Postmedia. CTV