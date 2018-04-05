The flag flies outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Canada in Ottawa on Monday, March 26, 2018. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats and will deny permission for three others to bolster Russian staff in Canada. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada expels Russian embassy spokesman for ‘sharing scurrilous stories’ targeting Freeland

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Russian embassy spokesperson in Ottawa who was responsible for the mission’s Twitter account is one of four Russian diplomats being expelled from Canada, Radio Canada International has learned.

Two separate sources have confirmed to RCI that Kirill Kalinin, who was also the first secretary of the embassy’s political section, is among the group of Russian diplomats who were ordered to leave Canada last week.

However, Global Affairs Canada has not released the names of the sanctioned Russian diplomats – one from the embassy in Ottawa and three from the consulate in Montreal – and would not say whether they have already left Canada.

“In accordance with Canadian law, the Russian personnel have until April 5th (today) to leave Canada,” Global Affairs spokesperson Elizabeth Reid said in email to RCI. “Global Affairs Canada does not provide information on the whereabouts of current and past foreign representatives.”

Russia too has refrained from releasing the names of four Canadian diplomats it ordered to leave Moscow in retaliation for Ottawa’s move.

The expulsion of Russian diplomats was part of a coordinated campaign by mostly Western countries in response to the Kremlin’s alleged role in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Britain.

“The four have been identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada’s security or interfere in our democracy,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said last week, announcing the expulsions.

Interference and propaganda

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) take part in a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Ottawa Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited Russian embassy tweets about reports that Freeland’s maternal grandfather was a Ukrainian nationalist intellectual who collaborated with Nazis during WWII as examples of Russian efforts to interfere in Canada’s democratic process.

“I think we all can remember the efforts by Russian propagandists to discredit our minister of foreign affairs in various ways through social media and by sharing scurrilous stories about her,” Trudeau said. “There are multiple ways in which Russia uses cyber, social media propaganda to sway public opinion and try and push a pro-Russia narrative.”

Canadian troops in Latvia are also experiencing “a wave of interference and propaganda” by Russia, Trudeau added.

Trudeau’s comments on Wednesday were the first official explanation of what Ottawa meant by its reference to Russian interference in “our democracy.”

An email request to respond to Trudeau’s comments sent Wednesday afternoon to Kalinin, who usually handled media requests at the Russian embassy, was answered by Vasily Kultyshev, second secretary in the political section of the embassy.

Kultyshev referred to a statement made by the embassy on its Twitter account in which it said it was “outraged” and totally rejected “baseless” accusations against the four expelled Russian diplomats, “which are clearly intended to justify their unfair expulsion.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Banning single-use plastic straws, cups, containers

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International

New wave of illegal migrant crossings into Canada

RCI | Français

Sir John Colborne effacé de l’espace public à Chambly

RCI | Español

En Canadá piden una extensión de la investigación sobre los casos de mujeres indígenas desaparecidas y asesinadas

RCI | 中文

变废为宝：加拿大企业计划从油砂矿尾料中提取钛金属和锆石

العربية | RCI

كيبيك: مسألة الرموز الدينية على بساط النقاش العام مجدداً