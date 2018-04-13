Bus crash victim honoured in snowmobile gathering

Adam Herold would have turned 17 years old yesterday had he survived the horrific crash between a truck and his hockey team bus on April 6, 2018 in the western province of Saskatchewan. It may seem like an odd way to honour him, but people across Canada have found many unique ways to express their sadness and support for victims of this tragic accident.

Adam loved snowmobiling

In this case, friends and family arrived on over 70 snowmobiles at a wooded area on the Herold farm in Montmartre, Saskatchewan. Snowmobiling was something Adam loved to do. They sat on haystacks in the snow, built a fire and shared a birthday cake with Adam’s picture on it.

Adam was one of 16 who died in the crash. He was the youngest member of the Humboldt Broncos team. Another 13 people were injured. His was one of three funerals held today.