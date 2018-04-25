People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. (Omar Sanadiki/REUTERS)

Canada provides $19.5M humanitarian assistance in Syria and Lebanon

By Levon Sevunts Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The federal government announced Wednesday $19.5 million in funding to UN agencies and NGOs working to address humanitarian needs in Syria and Lebanon.

Canada’s contribution will help meet the basic needs of crisis-affected people in Syria and Lebanon, including through the provision of comprehensive health, water, sanitation, hygiene and protection services, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

The assistance, the lion’s share of which goes to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), will also address the specific rights and needs of crisis-affected women and girls by providing specialized protection and reproductive health services, the statement said.

“Millions of people affected by the conflict in Syria still require urgent help, with many struggling to meet their basic needs,” Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement from Brussels, Belgium, during the second Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

“Today’s announcement of funding will provide much-needed relief to help meet the needs of those—too often women and children—most severely affected by this tragedy and help alleviate some of their suffering.”

FILE – In this Wednesday, April, 18, 2018 file photo, displaced women who fled the Syrian war wait near the Lebanese-Syrian border as they prepare to return to their village of Beit Jinn in Syria, in Shebaa, southern Lebanon. (Ziad Choufi, File/AP Photo)

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will receive $5 million in additional funding for an existing UNFPA project in Syria that provides sexual and reproductive health services to women and girls, and victims of gender-based violence.

About 13.1 million people inside Syria need immediate assistance, including more than four million women and girls of childbearing age, half a million of whom are pregnant, said Laura Londen, UNFPA’s Deputy Executive Director.

In addition, some 1.5 million women and girls live in areas with limited aid available, and about 359,000 have recently fled their homes to escape violence in Idlib, Eastern Ghouta and Afrin.

“Years of violence and widespread destruction across the country have caused profound upheaval and trauma for the affected women and girls,” Londen said in a statement.

“In addition to the conflict-related hardships they endure, these women are deprived of their basic right to sexual and reproductive health services.”

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is also getting $5 million to support the Syria Humanitarian Fund ($4 million) and the Turkey Humanitarian Fund ($1 million), the statement said.

Ottawa is also providing $7 million in additional funding to four NGOs, who are not being named for security reasons. The money will go for the provision of comprehensive health services, including sexual and gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health services; water, sanitation and hygiene services; and protection services.

The new funding helps to address key gaps in the humanitarian response stemming from the significant surge in internal displacement in recent months due to increased fighting in Eastern Ghouta and other regions of Syria.

Children react during a media tour in Douma near Damascus, Syria April 23, 2018. (Ali Hashisho/REUTERS)

The United Nations Children’s Agency, UNICEF, in will also receive $2 million in additional funding in Lebanon for the provision of emergency water and sanitation services to vulnerable households, including refugees living in informal settlements, the government said.

“After more than seven years of conflict in Syria, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said David Morley, president and CEO of UNICEF Canada.

“UNICEF is working every day to get children back into school, to provide them with the vaccinations they need and to protect them from violence. The reality is they are still under attack. Every day. In their homes, schools and even hospitals, they are being separated from family, injured or killed.”

The Canadian government has heard these desperate cries, Morley said.

“With this additional funding, UNICEF and its partners will be able to provide emergency water and sanitation services to the most affected children and their families, including those who have fled to Lebanon.”

International Organization for Migration (IOM) will receive $500,000 to for the implementation of an inter-agency humanitarian program to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers.

The allocations announced on Wednesday are part of a funding envelope that was originally announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February of 2016 as part of Canada’s response to the crises in Iraq and Syria and their impact on Jordan and Lebanon.

Canada committed $1.6 billion over three years, of which $840 million was for humanitarian assistance.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Researchers say Canadian technology used to censor internet internationally

RCI | Français

La couleur de l'adoption : des portraits qui parcourent le monde

RCI | Español

Censura en internet, diez países utilizan tecnología canadiense

RCI | 中文

暴戾剩男? 多伦多央街撞人案嫌疑人让一个网络群体引起关注

العربية | RCI

داليا الشافعي مصطفى وهواية "زرع سنابل الخير"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Demandeurs d'asile : Lisée évoque une clôture sur le chemin RoxhamL'attaque de lundi à Toronto était-elle un acte terroriste?Le libéral Jacques Chagnon prévoit ne pas se représenterCulture de cannabis à domicile : Jean-Marc Fournier accuse Ottawa d'encourager les contestationsALENA : discussions tendues entre Ottawa et Washington sur la clause de résiliationTurquie : des journalistes d'opposition condamnés pour « terrorisme »Trop facile de se retrouver au volant d'un semi-remorque, dénoncent des instructeursMoins de rôles, moins gros salaires : la parité n’est pas gagnée pour les femmes en téléUn ex-policier arrêté en Californie serait un tueur en série recherché depuis 40 ansL'agent qui a arrêté Alek Minassian « ne veut pas être traité en héros »
Trump's Veterans Affairs pick denies crashing car while drunkFacebook's rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandalsQuebec judge authorizes lawsuit against federal government over Phoenix pay systemExpert slams 'woefully inadequate' spray bottle used for de-icing by West Wind AviationCanada and U.S. clash over sunset clause in 'forceful' NAFTA talksOfficer who arrested van attack suspect rejects hero label, deputy chief saysNewly found galaxy cluster could become most massive structure in universeSyrian refugee camps 'desperately short of resources,' Canada sends $19.5M in aidFederal program funds summer job to help 'stop Kinder Morgan pipeline'DNA brings arrest in sadistic California crime spree from '70s and '80s