Yet another dismembered foot on a B.C. shore

At least the 14th grisly discovery in a decade
A pleasant walk along the beach on Sunday turned into a grisly discovery for a British Columbia man.
The disarticulated foot was found in a hiking boot lodged in some washed up logs on Gabriola Island
The British Columbia Coroners Service says they have identified eight of the feet belonging to six people.
Police say foul play is not suspected in any of the cases so far, believing the remains to be either from suicides or accidental drownings.
When a body decomposes, the joints separate, but the foot itself is protected by the modern matierials, often plastics, which float and apparently eventually make it to shore..
Leave a Reply