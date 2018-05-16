Katharine King and Christian Jadah play the characters of Nina and Sylvain in Marie Barlizo's play LUCKY. (Photo by Katherine Dydyk)

New play explores myth of Asians as ‘model minority’

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 16 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Submissive, intelligent and well-behaved, a model minority.

That’s how the society largely views Asian immigrants, says Montreal-based playwright Marie Barlizo.

But Barlizo says she wants to help bust that myth with her new play that features an unlikely duo of main characters: Nina, a young Filipina girl driven to hatch up a plan to murder her own parents because of the unbearable pressure to succeed, and Sylvain, a former skinhead haunted by his violent past and seeking redemption.

“What I’m writing about in my play, LUCKY, is about the harmful stereotype of the model minority for Asians,” Barlizo said. “Model minority is basically saying that Asians are better than other immigrants in the sense that we’re more successful, we do better, we’re obedient, we’re submissive.”

The play, which premieres at Montreal’s 2018 St-Ambroise Fringe Festival, is loosely inspired by the story of Jennifer Pan, a Vietnamese student-turned-murderer who, after failing to graduate from high school in Toronto, deceived her parents into thinking she was a model student by forging report cards and eventually, had them killed, Barlizo said.

(From left to right) Christian Jadah, Jeremy Cabrera, Katharine King, Marie Barlizo and Sophie Gee “workshopping” the play Lucky by Marie Barlizo at the MAI, which will be produced at the Montreal’s 2018 St-Ambroise Fringe Festival. (Photo by Emlyn van Bruinswaardt)

Having been born in the Philippines and brought up in Montreal, Barlizo said she felt an immediate connection to Pan when she read her story in the Toronto Life magazine.

“I was my parents’ golden child and they pushed me to a certain level and at a certain point in my life I was crushed under those expectations,” said Barlizo, who was the first visible minority graduate of the National Theatre School’s Playwriting Program and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from UBC. “I didn’t know how to handle it when I actually failed.”

The play’s director Sophie Gee, said her first reaction to the play when Barlizo described it to her was a feeling of surprise and fascination with the unusual pairing of the two main protagonists, played by Christian Jadah and Katharine King.

“What is fascinating about the play and continues to fascinate me as we dig into it in our rehearsal process is how there are so many similarities between these two characters, who you would think have nothing to say to each other, nothing in common at all,” Gee said.

(click to listen to the interview with Marie Barlizo and Sophie Geen)

Listen

Nina’s character is complex and seems innocuous at first, Gee said.

“At first when you see Nina, you’re kind of worried for her and then you see how much power she actually has, but that she has been boxed into this idea,” Gee said. “And when we as the audience come in, we have an idea of what a small, little Asian woman is like too, and we think, ‘Oh, she’s harmless.’ But there is more to her than that.”

But while for Nina’s character Barlizo and Gee could draw on their own experiences of growing up in Asian immigrant families in Canada, they had to turn to outside help for Sylvain’s character, a former skinhead who now drives subway trains and is suffering from PTSD after hitting a woman who jumped in front of his train.

Barlizo said for authenticity she consulted Christian Picciolini, a former skinhead who now advocates for peace through his organization Life After Hate and is the author of “Romantic Violence: Memoirs of an American Skinhead.”

The play features a fair bit of adult content with coarse language, explicit violence, nudity and depiction of sexual activity, Gee said.

“We’ve talked through these things and everybody has been able to share what their comfort level is in doing this but we know that the script calls for the actors to go certain places sexually and also there is a level of violence in the play too,” Gee said.

Barlizo said she wanted to create characters that break prevailing stereotypes.

“For me why I’m doing it is to break the taboo of Asian women being submissive and obedient,” Barlizo said. “I wanted to create a character who is a strong character, a strong Asian woman, but who is also at the mercy of being oppressed by the Asian stereotype of a woman.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees

New play explores myth of Asians as ‘model minority’

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Immigrants crucial for Canada’s economic growth: think-tank

Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Here comes the sun (at last), but beware of melanoma

RCI | Français

Mediafugees: donner la parole aux réfugiés et voir cette réalité d’un autre œil, de l’intérieur

RCI | Español

Al ritmo del merecumbé montrealés de Ramón Chicharrón

RCI | 中文

NAFTA 谈判进入最后时刻，特鲁多前往美国

العربية | RCI

قيم الغفران والمشاركة والانفتاح على الآخر في صيام رمضان