French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) as he leaves after talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 16, 2018. (Charles Platiau/REUTERS)

French President Macron to visit Canada

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 30 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

President of France Emmanuel Macron will be in Canada on a working visit from June 6 to 9 to attend the 2018 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday.

During the four-day visit Macron will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss ways to deepen the cooperation between the two countries on addressing global issues such as peace and security, fighting climate change, promoting and defending democratic values, the PMO said.

The two leaders will also discuss how to better take advantage of opportunities created by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which eliminated 98 per cent of all tariffs between the EU and Canada when it entered into provisional force on Sept. 21, 2017.

CETA has been ratified by nine EU countries, however, the French parliament has yet to ratify the free-trade treaty.

France is Canada’s ninth-largest merchandise trading partner globally and fourth-largest export market in the EU, according to the PMO.

Canada exported $3.4 billion worth of merchandise to France in 2017, and imported nearly twice that much in French goods, with the total bilateral merchandise trade at $9.6 billion.

Canadian direct investments in France were valued at $8 billion at the end of 2017, and French direct investments in Canada were valued at $8.2 billion.

“Canada and France are historic partners and longtime friends, who share a common language, history, and set of values,” Trudeau said in a statement. “As G7 partners, we share a responsibility to ensure that everyone benefits from our global economy, and that we leave a healthier, more peaceful, and more secure world for our children and grandchildren.”

The last face-to-face meeting between Macron and Trudeau was in April in Paris, when the French president hosted the Canadian prime minister during his first official bilateral visit to France.

Macron will also meet with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. On June 7, President Macron will travel to Charlevoix to participate in the G7 Leaders’ Summit.

Canada assumed the presidency of the G7 on January 1, 2018, and will host the G7 Leaders’ Summit in the Charlevoix region of Quebec from June 8-9, 2018.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
a photo of a larger commercial type drone with camera
RCI | Français

La youtubeuse canadienne Linda Dong veut rire des stéréotypes une vidéo à la fois

RCI | Español

¿Por qué terminan endeudados los estudiantes en Quebec?

RCI | 中文

在需要帮忙和帮得上忙的人之间搭桥：蒙市华人公司建立互助APP

العربية | RCI

غموض المشهد السياسي العراقي بعد الانتخابات