Joni Mitchell honoured in hometown Saskatoon

Joni Mitchell, one of Canada’s greatest singer-songwriters, is being honoured and celebrated in Saskatoon, the place she spent her childhood, and where she began her career.

The University of Saskatchewan, in the central prairie province, bestowed an honourary degree on Mitchell today at a graduation ceremony.

“She was ahead of her time in writing about reconciling relations with each other and the land we live on”

“Joni Mitchell is one of Canada’s greatest music ians, known worldwide for h er artistic influence,” said Peter Stoicheff , U of S President and Vice Chancellor.

“The University of Saskatchewan… is proud to recognise with an honorary degree her extraordinary contributio ns”, he said.

Mitchell, who is often described these days as a “recluse” because she doesn’t go out much anymore, was not in attendance so the rector of the university, accepted the degree for her.

Joni Mitchell waves to the crowd during her 70th birthday tribute concert as part of the Luminato Festival at Massey Hall in Toronto on June 18, 2013. Saskatoon City Council will be naming a walkway along River Landing in recognition of the accomplishments of Joni Mitchell. (CP/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm in March of 2015 and has been seen only on rare occasions as she has struggled to recover. She did attend Elton John’s 70th birthday bash in March 2017.

The city of Saskatoon is also installing a plaque on the now trendy Broadway Avenue acknowledging what was the Louis Riel Coffee House, where Mitchell played her first paying gig.

And a promenade along the river will be inaugurated with a ceremony on Sunday June 10th. While Mitchell is not expected to attend, officials said she did participate and had input into these honours.

“So many of Ms. Mitchell’s powerful songs that have influenced the world are rooted in the places and lives of our community,” Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, stated in a release today.

“She wrote honestly and prophetically. She was ahead of her time in writing about reconciling relations with each other and the land we live on,” he said.