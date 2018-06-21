Many people turned out in October 2017 to see the test of Blackberry QNX autonomous technology in a Ford Lincoln tested on city streets. (Canadian Press)

Canada’s Blackberry, from smart phones, to autonomous wheels

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 21 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Blackberry, once “the” smartphone mobile device to have for business types and governments due to superior security software, has been moving into a new market.

The company which is now heavily into software development opened an autonomous driving research centre in Ottawa in 2016.

The Waterloo Ontario firm is working with a big name automakers like Ford, and Jaguar-Land Rover as it heads toward marketing autonomous technology.

Still about ten years off

Blackberry QNX which has already been supplying software platforms to the auto industry for years had its first road-test in October of last year on a closed city circuit. It already has QNX technology in some 120 million vehicles.

Blackberry CEO John Chen says it will likely be about ten years before autonomous vehicles become common on streets (Chris Young-CP)

CEO John Chen said that while the “brains” of autonomous vehicles will be the manufacturers proprietary technology, Blackberry will work on the foundations, safety, security, redundancy, how the signals come in.

Chen said however that even though many tech companies and automakers are racing to get into the market, autonomous vehicles as regulars on roads will likely be as much as ten years off.

One issue is that various countries have their own standards, not to mention differences in countries with left hand driving, and others right hand, and countries with 110 volt standards, and others with 220 volt standards, not to mention the confusion of regulations which are still evolving.

A Canadian Senate committee noted in a report this year that various levels of the government are taking contradictory approaches to autonomous vehicles and so need better internal communication and standardised policy making.

Today the company announced it has a deal with BYTON which will use QNX technology in its first series of electric vehicles.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Indigenous People's Day: more observances across Canada

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canada was ninth-largest recipient of asylum seekers in 2017

Economy, Environment, International

World’s biggest environmental crime investigation

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Boycott of American and Trump products underway

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Krystaal back in Saskatchewan, performing

RCI | Français

Le programme commercial progressiste du Canada, l'ALENA et au-delà

RCI | Español

Senadora canadiense lamenta rigidez de Ottawa sobre cultivo de cannabis a domicilio

RCI | 中文

为什么安省养老院杀人护士能连连得手？有关调查披露惊人细节

العربية | RCI

طبول الحرب تُقرع في جنوب غرب سوريا بعد نحو سنة من الهدوء