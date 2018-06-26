Florida magnolia thriving in Ottawa backyard

Florida magnolias, particularly the ashei variety, are not usually found as far north as Ottawa.

But magnolia lover, Jim Marshall, who has been cultivating magnolias for years, has had a rare success with the magnolia ashei.

It grows as a shrub or small tree and is found in just a few counties in the Florida panhandle.

“Magnolias are a very ancient species, about 65 million years old”

But Jim Marshall decided to try an ashei seed he’d bought from the Magnolia Society.

That was 16 years ago.

“So it’s way north of its native range, but I thought it’s worth a try — try new things, they sometimes surprise you,” Marshall told Laurie Fagan of CBC News recently.

And eight years later it did! The blooms appeared with what Fagan describes as “nine white waxy petals, with a blush of purple in the centre”

They can grow to 30 centimetres across at the widest point.

“It was very exciting. It’s the novelty of growing it and I particularly like the fragrance of the flower. I’d rate this right up there with the best perfumes,” Marshall said.

When asked about his success he’s quick to share his theory:

“It’s very possible the tree had a lot wider distribution before the last ice age,” he said. “Magnolias are a very ancient species, about 65 million years old. And its relatives may well have been in this area at one time”.

Marshall has more than 48 species of Magnolia trees, so the ashei is in good company and sheltered, which might explain why it’s thriving.

“It’s fairly protected from the wind but there only so much protection you can give them — when it’s minus 40 C, it’s minus 40 C.”

(With files from CBC)