Three men who rescued a blind man who had fallen on Toronto subway tracks in June were honoured Tuesday at Toronto City Hall. From left to right: Kyle Busquine, Jehangir Faisal and Julio Cabrera.

Trio who saved man on subway tracks honoured in Toronto

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 11 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Three men who rescued a visually impaired man from the tracks of the Toronto subway last month have been honoured at Toronto city hall.

While waiting for their train at the Broadview Station on June 28, Jehangir Faisal, Kyle Busquine and Julio Cabrera, who did not know one another, heard an injured man yelling for help.

All three jumped off the platform to pull the man to safety.

After making sure the man was ok, they went their separate ways without even exchanging names.

They had not seen one another again until they were honoured on Tuesday.

All three played down any talk of heroism.

Faisal, an engineer who had arrived in Toronto from Ireland only days before, said the rescue was a matter of adrenaline kicking in.

“We all just jumped to it at once,” he says. “You don’t really think about it. You just do it.”

Cabrera, who works as a ferry deckhand, says he doesn’t see the rescue it as a “big deal,” adding that he sees acts of kindness in the city all the time.

Busquine, a landscaper, says he feels “blessed” that he was able to help, adding that he would have been unable to lift the man off the tracks by himself.

“I think that if everyone takes the time out of their day to help one another, it would make the world a better place.”

Missing from Tuesday’s ceremony was the man who had fallen to the tracks.

All three rescuers said they would like to connect with him again.

The three were awarded Presto Cards, good for free public transit for a year.

With files from CBC, CTV, Toronto Star

