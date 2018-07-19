View of Parliament Hill overlooking the Ottawa River in Ottawa, Ontario in autumn. Ottawa will host the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit from May 29 to 31, 2019. (iStock)

Canada to host global summit on open government in 2019

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 19 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada will host next year a global summit focused on making governments more transparent and responsive to citizens and fighting corruption by harnessing the power of new technologies to strengthen governance, federal officials announced Thursday.

The Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit will take place in the Canadian capital of Ottawa from May 29 to 31, 2019, announced President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government Scott Brison, at the conclusion of the 2018 summit in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Academics, civil society activists and government officials from Canada and around the world will take part in the summit to will explore the future of open government, Brison said.

“More open, digitally enabled government is the key to improving the relationship between citizens and government, and rebuilding democratic legitimacy in the 21st century,” Brison said in a statement. “Canada’s new international open government leadership role should make all Canadians proud.”

Canadian priorities

Canada has identified three areas of priority for the 2019 summit: enabling citizens, civil society and businesses to participate in government decision-making; empowering under-represented citizens; and citizens understand how open government affects their day-to-day lives.

Since its inception in 2011, more than 75 countries and 20 local governments have joined the OGP and have made over 2,500 commitments to make their governments more open and accountable.

Canada joined the partnership in 2012.

The OGP is governed by a Steering Committee that is comprised of both government officials as well as civil society members.

Canada stood as a candidate in the election of the new OGP Steering Committee members in 2017. It beat 12 other countries for one of the four steering committee seats that were available. Canada came first in the election, and assumed its seat on the Steering Committee in September 2017.

Leadership role

Canada will assume the role as lead government chair of the OGP, starting October 1, 2018.

“In a time when trust in government is declining in many countries around the world, it is inspiring to see Canada step up and assume co-leadership of the Open Government Partnership at a pivotal moment,” said in a statement Nathaniel Heller, incoming lead civil society co-chair of the OGP.

“On crucial issues of gender, inclusion and delivering real impact that matters for people’s lives, I’m eager to work with Minister Brison and the whole of the Canadian government to chart a path forward for the OGP that inspires action.”

Each member country is required to publish a two-year action plan for their open government initiatives developed in consultation with civil society and interested citizens.

Canada has successfully completed three national action plans on open government and is working on its fourth one.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada to host global summit on open government in 2019

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Syrian children denied access to humanitarian aid

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Sunken Czarist treasure ship found

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Ottawa invests $3M in endangered whale research

RCI | Français

Comment mieux promouvoir l'allaitement maternel?

RCI | Español

Indígenas en Saskatchewan inician acciones legales por arrestos

RCI | 中文

加拿大难民审批等待时间越来越长

العربية | RCI

سياحة في كندا

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn