Canada troubled by undemocratic elections in Cambodia

Ottawa says it is “troubled” by Cambodia’s flawed and undemocratic election that effectively resulted in one-party rule by incumbent prime minister Hun Sen and his Cambodian People’s Party who are expected to grab all 125 parliamentary seats following Sunday’s national vote.

Provisional but complete results issued Monday by the state National Election Committee showed Hun Sen’s party winning 4,875,189, or 76.8 percent, of a total 6,349,389 valid ballots cast. Under the election’s system of proportional representation, the party is almost certain to take more than 100 of the 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Although 20 parties contested the election, the only one with the popularity and organization to mount a real challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the Supreme Court in a ruling generally seen as political and ensuring that Hun Sen would extend his 33 years in power by another five-year term.

‘Not a mark of free, and just elections’

The election campaign was widely recognized to have been marred by voter intimidation and manipulation of the polls, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

“The use of the judiciary to harass, intimidate and eliminate the opposition—including the leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, Kem Sokha, who remains imprisoned—and to repress civil society and the press is not a mark of free, fair and just elections,” the statement from Global Affairs said.

“Canada is a long-time friend of the people of Cambodia and strongly supports their right to freely choose their leaders.”

Ottawa will continue to call on the government to allow basic civil rights for the people of Cambodia, reinstate freedom of expression and political participation and release opposition leader Kem Sokha, who has been held in jail for almost 11 months without bail, the statement said.

“Protecting space for civil society and ensuring all citizens are able to peacefully participate in the electoral process are hallmarks of a strong and healthy democracy,” Global Affairs said. “The media also play an essential role in defending democracy in Cambodia and elsewhere.”

Canada will continue to use every opportunity to promote freedom of expression and political participation around the world, it added.

Cambodia’ pivot towards China

Ottawa’s condemnation of the election added to a chorus of Western voices, including Washington and Canberra, speaking out against Cambodia’s slide towards authoritarianism.

The United States said it regretted the “flawed elections” and would consider its response, including expanding visa restrictions that were announced in December.

A statement from the White House press secretary’s office said the U.S. was disappointed in the government’s decision to disenfranchise voters, citing the exclusion of the principal opposition party, the jailing and banning of its officials, and threats to punish nonvoters.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement that Hun Sen’s moves to eliminate his political opponents had reversed more than 25 years of progress toward democracy in Cambodia.

“Australia is concerned the election took place in an environment where not all political parties, civil society organizations and media could operate freely,” Bishop said. She added that Australia will continue to urge the Cambodian government to take steps to allow free and open political debate without violence and intimidation.

Even as Western democracies criticized the vote, Hun Sen still has one important ally, China, which offered warm congratulations for a smooth election.

China has poured billions of dollars in development assistance and loans into Cambodia through bilateral frameworks and its Belt and Road initiative.

“I believe that the Cambodian parliament election is an internal matter for Cambodia,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing on Monday. “We hope that the international community can provide constructive help for Cambodia to remain stable and achieve development.”

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters