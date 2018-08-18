How traditional Inuit knowledge guides research: Eye on the Arctic video archive

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North. In today’s instalment, a video from our documentary archive.

The Arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world and Arctic indigenous communities are suffering the effects at a disproportionate rate.

But northerners aren’t just victims of global warming.

In many Arctic communities, Indigenous Peoples are actively collaborating with scientists, pushing climate change research into important new areas, not only for them, but also for the rest of the world.

In Part 2 of this three-part series, we talk to a University of Calgary researcher talking about the partnership with Cambridge Bay and how the hunters observations there are incorporated into the research being done with the community.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

