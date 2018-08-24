Canada's wheat exports are a multi-billion dollar enterprise, which used to be controlled by the Canada Wheat Board, but which is now handled by a majority US/Saudi firm. (Tory Gillis- CBC)

Diplomatic tiff  between Canada, Saudis spreads to wheat, barley

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 August, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Early this month, a tweet from a from a Canadian Foreign policy acount sparked a violent reaction from the Saudis. The tweet concerned the arrest of two human rights activists in Saudi Arabia.

The original tweet said, “Very alarmed to learn that Samar Badawi, Raif Badawi’s sister, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Canada stands together with the Badawi family in this difficult time, and we continue to strongly call for the release of both Raif and Samar Badawi”.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry shot back accusing Canada of“overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs” of the country.

The Saudis expelled Canada’s ambassador and cut diplomatic relations.

Saudi students in Canada, which includes a significant number of medical students and resident doctors, have been ordered to leave Canada. Saudi officials also said the country would stop buying Canadian wheat and barley.

Canada’s wheat exports are a multi-billion dollar enterprise, which used to be controlled by the Canada Wheat Board, but which is now handled by a majority US/Saudi firm. (Tory Gillis- CBC)

Now there is a call for Canada to buy back the Canadian wheat marketing agency from the Saudis.

The Canadian Wheat Board (CWB) was set up in 1935, to help stabilise wheat and barley farmer’s incomes.

In an article in 2014, author Jake MacDonald explained the board this way: The CWB’s mandate was to pay farmers a base price for their grain, identify markets, negotiate the best price, deliver the goods, issue advance cheques and make final payment after the crop was sold. If the wheat market went up, farmers pocketed the profits. If the market went down, the government absorbed the loss. Nothing was subtracted from the farmer’s share except the cost of marketing and delivery.

However in 2015, the CWB was privatised with 50.1 per cent purchased by a a firm known as the Global Grain Group (G3) shared by the American Bunge Group, and a Saudi agency.

Farmers protest in 2011, When the government decided on a plan to privatise the Canadian Wheat Board, farmers were divided. Now there are calls for the government to buy it back (Sean Kilpatrick-The Canadian Press)

Now in a statement yesterday the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees (UCTE) is calling on the federal government to buy back the Canadian Wheat Board.

Union president Dave Clark, says the Saudi action to punish Canada shows they can’t be trusted to put the interest of our grain farmers first. In the statement he said, “Their actions to stop buying Canadian wheat and barley should be the final nail in the coffin.  Having a foreign interest managing such an important asset is wrong and should be immediately reversed.”

Some reports say several farmers and farm groups have expressed dissatisfaction with the Saudi group and G3 saying the system used to be more efficient, Union President Clark says, ““Now we have foreign interests threatening our suppliers and Canadian jobs”.

G3 has the option to buy the remaining 49.9 percent from farmers and the Canadian government in 2022, but there’s no word the Saudis would be willing to sell back the operation.

Additional information-sources

h

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Study: No alcohol level is “safe”

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canadian researchers' discovery could be a boon to blood banks in not too distant future

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Huawei ban in Australia increases pressure on Canada

RCI | Français

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal : se laisser envoûter par Manifesto ou captiver par Refus global  cet automne?

RCI | Español

Canadá refuerza la protección del Ártico canadiense

RCI | 中文

新研究：加拿大的高收入男子比低收入男子平均要多活 8 年

أسرة القسم العربي في بث مباشر لبرنامج بلا حدود في 24-08-2018/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 26-08-2018

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn