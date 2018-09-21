European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, (left) and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland address the participants of the Women Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in Montreal on Sept. 21, 2018. (Facebook)

Women foreign ministers gather in Montreal for ‘historic’ summit

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and the European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini welcomed to Montreal on Friday 14 other women foreign ministers for a summit of the world’s top women diplomats.

The meeting in Montreal, co-hosted by Freeland and Mogherini, is being billed as “a historic opportunity to advance global peace, security and prosperity by bringing together the world’s women foreign ministers.”

While in Montreal for the two-day summit, the participants will discuss a range of issues, including international security, feminist foreign policy and aid, reinforcing democracy, diversity and inclusion, as well as combatting sexual and gender-based violence and defending women’s rights defenders, organizers said.

‘A historic moment’

The meeting in Montreal began by an acknowledgement that it is being held on unceded Mohawk territory and a traditional welcome ceremony by Mohawk elder Annie Deer.

Freeland also thanked Mogherini for her idea of bringing together women foreign ministers.

“Today and tomorrow we shall be discussing the main issues of foreign policy and the urgent challenges facing the world,” Freeland said in her opening remarks. “As women in political life it’s important to put our voices together, to discuss these issues together.”

The meeting is an opportunity to send a powerful message that women politicians and activists are key links in a chain that can help to come up with solutions to the political, economic and social problems facing our societies, Freeland said.

“This is the first time that the women foreign ministers of the world have gathered for a formal summit meeting,” Freeland said. “It’s a historic moment.”

Feminist foreign policy

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, (left) and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland address the participants of the Women Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in Montreal on Sept. 21, 2018.

Civil society representatives, who have played a crucial role in shaping this meeting, will also participate in the ministerial meeting in various capacities, organizers said.

“As foreign ministers all of us play crucial roles in representing our countries in the world, and I think all of us appreciate very personally what a fraught job that is in this world today,” Freeland said.

“I think we all know that prosperity and peace and security are more likely in places where women and all people in our societies can actively participate in political life and where the fundamental rights of all people are respected.”

Freeland thanked Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Minister Margot Wallström who in her words pioneered the notion of feminist foreign policy, which has also become a cornerstone of Canada foreign and international assistance policy under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada has integrated a gender perspective in foreign and security policy, such as the launch of Canada’s first Feminist International Assistance Policy and the Elsie Initiative, to increase the participation of women in peace operations, Freeland said.

Inspiring women and girls

Mogherini said the idea of the gathering women foreign ministers together came during one of the so-called “family photo” opportunities at an international event a year ago when she looked around and realized that women in many countries are already in positions of power.

Mogherini said she felt they had a responsibility to show that side of power not least to encourage women and girls around the world to be what they want “not because this is good for the women but because this is good for the world.”

“I am very grateful for you to be here and for having accepted this invitation in a week that is going to be probably one of the craziest weeks for all of us,” Mogherini said. “But it’s also good to start before the General Assembly in New York among friends with what is probably the most colourful family picture one can have.”

The stories of the women ministers gathered around the table in Montreal could be a source of inspiration for millions of women around the world, Mogherini said.

“Our stories can tell girls that they can be anything they want if they believe in that, if they work on that and if they’re given the right opportunities,” she said.

“The reason why we are here today is this: to work so that all women enjoy the exact same opportunities than men – opportunity to study, equal pay for equal work, chose who they love and who they don’t love and to do this in a way that is full of respect and dignity.”

It’s impossible to think of solutions for conflicts in places like Afghanistan and Syria if half of the population is excluded from the talks, Mogherini said.

“I cannot think of any region of the world, from the Balkans to the Horn of Africa, where women do not have a role to play in peace, reconciliation, in overcoming or preventing conflicts,” Mogherini said.

