Crucifix in Quebec’s National Assembly debated again

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 17 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The crucifix, that hangs over the speaker’s chair in the province of Quebec’s National Assembly, is once again the subject of great debate.

This is the result of the larger debate that premier-elect Francois Legault ignited with his election campaign promise to ban people wearing symbols of their religion while employed in the civil service.

First proposed in 2013, as the Charter of Quebec Values, the provincial law would apply to teachers, judges,police officers, employees in hospitals and daycare centres. They would be prohibited from wearing signs of their religious affiliation, if the proposed law is eventually passed.

Quebec legislature Speaker Jacques Chagnon speaks before question period, Wednesday, September 18, 2013 at the legislature in Quebec City. A proposed Quebec charter of values would allow the crucifix inside the legislature but would ban all religious signs in government buildings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

But when it comes to the provincial legislature, the crucifix is exempt, according to Legault, leader of the centre-right political party known as the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

“In our past we had Protestants and Catholics. They built the values we have in Quebec. We have to recognize that and not mix that with religious signs.” Legault told reporters last week in Yerevan, Armenia, where he attended the Francophonie Summit.

The only officially French-speaking province in Canada, Quebec was once a majority Catholic stronghold. Now, like many other places in the world, it is an evolving post-Catholic society

In the wake of what’s known as the “Quiet Revolution” of the 1960’s, most Quebecers don’t practice the Catholic faith, but many still identify as Catholic on census reports.

Yesterday, on a CBC Radio phone-in show in Montreal, the subject of the crucifix in the legislature elicited a strong response.

The majority of anglophone callers want the crucifix removed, whether or not the further ban on religious symbols comes into force.

Archbishop Christian Lepine of Montreal. (courtesy of the Archdiocese of Montreal)

The Archbishop of Montreal, Christian Lepine, was called to share his view on the dispute, and he said it is up to the elected politicians to decide. “The decision was made by the National Assembly, so the decision belongs to the National Assembly and so in that sense, the bishops are neutral”, he said.

Listen

When asked about the proposed ban on individuals wearing religious symbols, such as a Jewish kippa, a Muslim hijab, or a Sikh turban, he said,”I think the visibility of what we believe in… is part of being in a society where everybody is considered, seen as a first-rate citizen, or full-fledged citizen.”

In 2008, the Bouchard-Taylor commission, a government sponsored initiative, investigated Quebec secularism and the issues around identity. It recommended that the crucifix be removed, but no government has followed through. 

(With files from CBC and Canadian Press)

Share
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Crucifix in Quebec's National Assembly debated again

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Sudbury's murals celebrate urban beauty

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Government cannabis sales vs black market

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

It’s legal! International interest

RCI | Français

Catastrophes naturelles : comment le Québec et le Canada peuvent-ils être touchés?

RCI | Español

La noche antes de la legalización de la marihuana en Canadá

RCI | 中文

加拿大著名强奸杀人犯Paul Bernardo假释申请被拒绝

العربية | RCI

تونس الأولى عربياً في تجريم العنصرية: قراءة في القانون الجديد والتحديات